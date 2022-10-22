Bucks vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
HOUSTON — The 0-2 Houston Rockets will play their first back-to-back contest Saturday night in a road match against the 1-0 Milwaukee Bucks. The Rockets will try to end a two-game skid after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies inside the Toyota Center on Friday.
The Rockets will be without starting big man Bruno Fernando, who sustained a knee injury against the Grizzlies. Jalen Green led the way for the Rockets with 33 points in the loss, while Alperen Sengun notched Houston's first double-double of the season with 23 points and a dozen rebounds.
The Bucks will be hosting their home opener inside the Fiserv Forum arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 90-88 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night.
During the 2021-22 campaign, the Bucks swept the Rockets during their two-game regular season series by an average margin of 14.5 points.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight.
Rockets vs. Bucks Broadcast Information
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 22
- Time: 7 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- Jae'Sean Tate (ankle sprain): OUT
- TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT
- Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT
- Eric Gordon (Right Groin): OUT
Bucks vs. Rockets Projected Starters
Milwaukee Bucks
- Guard: Jevon Carter
- Guard: Jrue Holiday
- Forward: Grayson Allen
- Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Center: Brooks Lopez
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: K.J. Martin
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
