Bucks vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The 0-2 Houston Rockets will play their first back-to-back contest Saturday night in a road match against the 1-0 Milwaukee Bucks. The Rockets will try to end a two-game skid after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies inside the Toyota Center on Friday.

The Rockets will be without starting big man Bruno Fernando, who sustained a knee injury against the Grizzlies. Jalen Green led the way for the Rockets with 33 points in the loss, while Alperen Sengun notched Houston's first double-double of the season with 23 points and a dozen rebounds.

The Bucks will be hosting their home opener inside the Fiserv Forum arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 90-88 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night.

During the 2021-22 campaign, the Bucks swept the Rockets during their two-game regular season series by an average margin of 14.5 points.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight.

Rockets vs. Bucks Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Saturday, Oct. 22 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (ankle sprain): OUT

TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT

Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT

Eric Gordon (Right Groin): OUT

Bucks vs. Rockets Projected Starters

Milwaukee Bucks

Guard: Jevon Carter

Guard: Jrue Holiday

Forward: Grayson Allen

Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Center: Brooks Lopez

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: K.J. Martin

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

