Bucks vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will attempt to end their two-game losing streak Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

HOUSTON — The 0-2 Houston Rockets will play their first back-to-back contest Saturday night in a road match against the 1-0 Milwaukee Bucks. The Rockets will try to end a two-game skid after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies inside the Toyota Center on Friday. 

The Rockets will be without starting big man Bruno Fernando, who sustained a knee injury against the Grizzlies. Jalen Green led the way for the Rockets with 33 points in the loss, while Alperen Sengun notched Houston's first double-double of the season with 23 points and a dozen rebounds. 

The Bucks will be hosting their home opener inside the Fiserv Forum arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 90-88 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night.

During the 2021-22 campaign, the Bucks swept the Rockets during their two-game regular season series by an average margin of 14.5 points.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight.

Rockets vs. Bucks Broadcast Information

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 22
  • Time: 7 p.m.
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
  • Radio: 790 AM
  • Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

  • Jae'Sean Tate (ankle sprain): OUT
  • TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT
  • Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT
  • Eric Gordon (Right Groin): OUT
Bucks vs. Rockets Projected Starters

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Guard: Jevon Carter
  • Guard: Jrue Holiday
  • Forward: Grayson Allen
  • Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Center: Brooks Lopez

Houston Rockets

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: K.J. Martin
  • Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
  • Center: Alperen Sengun

