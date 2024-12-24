Cam Whitmore Continues Hot Streak for Rockets
Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore had a rough start to the season, but he has picked up the pieces and is now back from where he left off last year.
Whitmore scored 17 points in 27 minutes in Houston's 114-101 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
Whitmore's struggles at the beginning of the season were linked to his poor shooting, but in the last two games, he has made 12 of 25 shots, including 4 of 9 from beyond the 3-point line.
Whitmore has too much talent to not figure things out, and even though the Rockets have been winning without him being a key piece to the rotation, it doesn't mean the team wouldn't like to have him as a big part of what it does.
With so many young players on the roster, the Rockets don't need Whitmore to be the superstar for the team, but he needs to be a superstar in his role, which is as a microwave scorer off the bench.
Whitmore has proven over the last two games that he can be just that, and the Rockets should look to give him opportunities to prove himself.
Whitmore and the Rockets are back in action on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
