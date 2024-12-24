Inside The Rockets

Cam Whitmore Continues Hot Streak for Rockets

Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore is piecing things together.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) goes to dunk the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) goes to dunk the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore had a rough start to the season, but he has picked up the pieces and is now back from where he left off last year.

Whitmore scored 17 points in 27 minutes in Houston's 114-101 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Whitmore's struggles at the beginning of the season were linked to his poor shooting, but in the last two games, he has made 12 of 25 shots, including 4 of 9 from beyond the 3-point line.

Whitmore has too much talent to not figure things out, and even though the Rockets have been winning without him being a key piece to the rotation, it doesn't mean the team wouldn't like to have him as a big part of what it does.

With so many young players on the roster, the Rockets don't need Whitmore to be the superstar for the team, but he needs to be a superstar in his role, which is as a microwave scorer off the bench.

Whitmore has proven over the last two games that he can be just that, and the Rockets should look to give him opportunities to prove himself.

Whitmore and the Rockets are back in action on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News