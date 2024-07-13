Cam Whitmore Shines in Summer League Opener, Warranting a Bigger Role With the Rockets
The Houston Rockets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 99-80 in yesterday's first day of Las Vegas summer league action. Bronny James and the Lakers were heavily outmatched by Houston, led by the duo of Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore. Sheppard poured in 23 points, 5 assists, and 3 blocks, while Whitmore notched a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with 4 steals.
Whitmore, the 2023 Summer League MVP, is picking up right where he left off. The outside shot wasn't there for him, shooting just 16.7% from deep, however, he was making flashy plays at the rim, crashing the boards, and making defensive plays.
Being Sheppard's debut yesterday, he got most of the attention, however, Whitmore's standout performance pushes further an increase in minutes for the incoming sophomore. The Villanova product averaged just 18.7 minutes last season, but took advantage, putting up 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in that time.
With his high-scoring volume given his minutes, his consistent summer league performances, and the Rockets still building with young talent at the core, Whitmore should be even more of a legitimate contributor for Houston.
Of course, there's going to be competition for the starting spot, with Whitmore playing alongside Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Jalen Green. But if head coach Ime Udoka can find a way to wiggle Whitmore into more than 20 minutes per game, it will go a long way for this Houston offense.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.