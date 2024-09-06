Inside The Rockets

Can Rockets' Alperen Sengun Make All-Star Team?

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun could warrant All-Star consideration.

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is one of the best young big men in the NBA, and he could be taking things to the next level.

Sengun flirted with All-Star consideration in the middle of last season, but he ultimately missed out in favor of veterans Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers).

However, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes Sengun has the ability to make the roster this season.

"Şengün projects to be the fulcrum of the Houston Rockets offense again this season. Surrounded by young talent with great odds of improving, the skillful-yet-physical big man might lose a point or two off the 21.1 he averaged last year. But that could be offset by an even bigger spike in assists," Hughes writes. "Already one of the best facilitating bigs in the league, Şengün could join Nikola Jokić and Domantas Sabonis as the only centers to post multiple seasons with at least 5.0 assists this century. After dipping a toe into the three-point waters last year and finding them a little chilly (29.7 percent on 1.8 attempts per game), Şengün could really up his shot at an All-Star berth if he takes a full plunge from deep."

The first All-Star team is the hardest one to make, and Sengun's status will likely be determined on where the Rockets are in the standings. The better Houston does in the first half of the season, the more likely Sengun is representing the team in San Francisco at the All-Star Game in February.

JEREMY BRENER

