Inside The Rockets

Can Rockets Trade For Perimeter Shooting?

The Houston Rockets may be looking to make a trade this season.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are one of the league's top teams, but they are struggling in one category in a major way.

ESPN analyst Bobby Marks believes the Rockets could look to make a trade to acquire some better 3-point shooters.

"Is there a trade that can upgrade their perimeter shooting? The Rockets rank 28th in the 3-point percentage," Marks writes. "If the goal is to allow the core youth to develop as the season continues, and as the postseason approaches, who becomes the odd man out in the rotation? The only position outside of their top eight who wouldn't take reps from the youth is at backup center. Is there one on the market, for a reasonable price, who would be better in a 14- to 15-minute role than Adams?

While their reasoning to make a trade is certainly plausible considering their status as a top team in the Western Conference, the Rockets need to decide how much they are willing to sacrifice. Is any trade during the season going to make a difference and pierce into the team's main rotation? Probably not.

If they can find a trade that will do that, all power to them. But chances are that the Rockets will likely be trying to see what their core group can do before making a bigger move in the offseason.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News