Can Rockets Trade For Perimeter Shooting?
The Houston Rockets are one of the league's top teams, but they are struggling in one category in a major way.
ESPN analyst Bobby Marks believes the Rockets could look to make a trade to acquire some better 3-point shooters.
"Is there a trade that can upgrade their perimeter shooting? The Rockets rank 28th in the 3-point percentage," Marks writes. "If the goal is to allow the core youth to develop as the season continues, and as the postseason approaches, who becomes the odd man out in the rotation? The only position outside of their top eight who wouldn't take reps from the youth is at backup center. Is there one on the market, for a reasonable price, who would be better in a 14- to 15-minute role than Adams?
While their reasoning to make a trade is certainly plausible considering their status as a top team in the Western Conference, the Rockets need to decide how much they are willing to sacrifice. Is any trade during the season going to make a difference and pierce into the team's main rotation? Probably not.
If they can find a trade that will do that, all power to them. But chances are that the Rockets will likely be trying to see what their core group can do before making a bigger move in the offseason.
