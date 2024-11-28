Can Rockets Win 50 Games?
The Houston Rockets are a quarter of the way into the season, and their 14-6 start gives them one of the best records in the league.
The Rockets should be striving to win as many games as possible for seeding purposes in the Western Conference playoff picture.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the Rockets will fall just short of winning 50 games by coming up with 49.
"Falling off their currently torrid pace invariably comes back to the offense. Houston continues to drift around the top 10 of points scored per possession, but its structure is uncomfortably fluid and light on spacing. The team ranks in the bottom five of both three-point-attempt rate and accuracy," Favale writes. "Though the Rockets have the assets to balance out the offense if they please, they retain an obligation to the bigger picture. This is not a squad itching to consolidate youngsters into a marquee name. They seem more inclined to stay the present course and reorient over the offseason—if necessary."
There's still a lot of season left and the Rockets can cool down from their hot start, but Ime Udoka and the rest of the team will do everything in their power to try and prevent that from happening.
The Rockets face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday inside Toyota Center.
