Can Mavericks Become Lowest Seed Since '95 Rockets To Win NBA Finals?
The Dallas Mavericks have had a shocking but impressive run to the 2024 NBA Finals. As the No. 5 seed, they eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in six games. During the Western Conference Finals, they pulled off another upset by eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.
Should they defeat the heavily favorite Boston Celtics, the Mavericks will proclaim their spot as the second-lowest seed ever to win a championship title, trailing only the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets won their second consecutive title during the 1995 Finals in a four-game sweep against the Orlando Magic, who entered the series as the No. 1 team in the league following a then-franchise-best 57 wins. The Rockets came into the championship series as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.
Hall-of-Famer Hakeem Olajuwon won his second consecutive Finals MVP honor, averaging 32.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Clyde Drexler, who the Rockets acquired in a mid-season trade, averaged 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists to take home his first career title.
The one-two punch the Rockets relied upon amid their championship series is similar to the dynamic duo the Mavericks have used to clinch their third Finals appearance in franchise history.
During the Mavericks' run to the Finals, Luka Doncic has averaged 28.8 points on 43.8 percent shooting from the field, while Kyrie Irving averaged 22.8 points and 5.2 assists.
