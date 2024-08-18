CBS Sports Cites Early Rockets Showdown as 'Must-See Game'
On Thursday, the NBA released the entire schedule for the 2024-25 season- a sign that the offseason is nearing its end. By the numbers, the Houston Rockets have the third-toughest strength of schedule, with only the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers ahead of them.
The Rockets also play 16 back-to-back games -a league high- which shouldn't be too daunting for a team with the youth and athleticism of the franchise. The schedule is fairly easy to start, with seven of the first ten games coming against teams that missed the playoffs altogether. One of those teams, the Memphis Grizzlies finds themselves in a similar situation as the Rockets.
They, too, have a relatively young ballclub and were much better than their 2023-24 record would indicate, as they were dealt a tough hand in regards to injuries. They, too, have a litany of back-to-backs (15- tied for second-most).
The two teams' opening week duel on October 25th has been highlighted by CBS Sports as a must-see game.
"The Grizzlies and Rockets are two of the most intriguing teams heading into this season. Ja Morant will be back for the Grizzlies, who could make some real noise in the Western Conference if they stay healthy. The Rockets, meanwhile, will be hoping to do the same if their young core continues to show promise. This opening-week showdown will be an early indication of where both teams are at."
All told, the writer, Jack Maloney, selected 10 games through the entirety of the season.
