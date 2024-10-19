CBS Sports Predicts Rockets to Suffer Defensive Regression in 2024-25
The 2023-24 Houston Rockets made it clear exactly how they wanted to win games. By clamping down and anchoring up on the defensive end of the floor.
Which is to be expected from an Ime Udoka-led ball club.
However, the Rockets will need to play with that same level of defensive intensity and tenacity in 2024-25, considering the lack of offensive improvements this offseason.
Which is always the hard part.
Doing it a second time, when everyone knows the formula.
According to CBS Sports' Sam Quinn, the Rockets may struggle a bit on this end of the floor, as Quinn predicts the Rockets to be the 12th-best defense- a drop off from their ninth-ranked defense last season.
"The Rockets did about as well defensively last season as a team can do without a defensive negative at center.Alperen Sengunis here to lead the offense. The defense falls on everyone else. Fortunately, Houston has plenty of capable defenders.
Dillon Brooksis a former All-Defense pick. Fred VanVleet should've gotten one by now. Amen Thompson is going to get there soon.
Tari Eason has a shot as well. Jabari Smith has all of the tools. There's not one Defensive Player of the Year-caliber star leading the way here. Just a whole bunch of versatile and reliable defenders with a coach who demands the best out of them. That's how you build a unit around a center like Sengun."
If the Rockets do suffer any semblance of a dropoff on the defensive end, the offense will certainly have to pick up the slack, which could be a tall order.
