CBS Sports Predicts Rockets to Take Offensive Leap
Year one of Ime Udoka's reign as Houston Rockets head coach saw the franchise put together a really good defense.
Like remarkably good.
Especially considering how the franchise fared defensively in the previous years.
Not to mention the Rockets' personnel, as Dillon Brooks was the only fringe All-Defensive player on the roster. And even he didn't get the nod.
All told, the Rockets had the ninth-best defense in 2023-24, which isn't exactly a surprise, based on Udoka's track record.
On the flip side, the offense was on the opposite end of the spectrum, which also isn't a surprise, based on Udoka's track record.
The Rockets ranked 20th in offensive rating, which will certainly need some work in 2024-25. If they want to contend in the Western Conference, that is.
The latest prediction by CBS Sports' Sam Quinn provides encouragement regarding the Rockets' chances of improving on that end this season, as he predicts the Rockets to have the league's 16th-best offense.
" Houston's offense was only around average during Alperen Sengun's minutes last season, a scary signal for any team's overall prospects. Typically, you want to dominate the minutes your star plays and survive the ones he doesn't.
But Houston landed on something meaningful after Sengun got hurt last season, ranking fifth offensively from the moment he went down through the end of the season by turningAmen Thompson into their center offensively and handing the keys over to Jalen Green.
This came against a weak schedule and Sengun will be back this season, but what this shows is that the Rockets are uniquely equipped to adapt offensively. Sengun is their best offensive player, and even though he isn't an All-Star (yet, he came close last season), the Rockets have so many worthwhile young players with very different skill sets that once you factor in their versatility and anticipated growth it gets pretty hard to argue that they won't at least be average on offense.
The Rockets are probably a year or two away from their real push into the playoffs, but they're going to take a real step from their .500 finish a year ago."
An improved offensive unit in 2024-25 might be enough for the Rockets to contend for a postseason spot.
