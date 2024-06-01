Celtics Open NBA Finals With Highest Odds Since 1986 Series vs. Rockets
After Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving put on a show against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night, the 2024 NBA Finals are set. The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics, and Game 1 will take place on June 6 inside TD Garden.
Doncic and Irving are in the middle of proclaiming their legacy as arguably the most talented backcourt in league history, and a ring to close the 2023-24 season would work in their favor.
However, winning the Larry O'Brien trophy will be challenging. The Celtics, who finished the regular season with a league-best 64-18 record, are entering the Finals as hefty favorites, with the odds set at -225.
The Celtics' odds of winning the championship are at their highest since 1986 when the franchise defeated the Houston Rockets in six games.
Boston received its 16th title in franchise history, with Larry Bird winning his second-career Finals MVP Award. He averaged 24.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 9.5 assists. They entered the championship series with odds set at -700.
Had Houston pulled off the upset, Hakeem Olajuwon would have won MVP honors. He made the Rockets competitive throughout the series, averaging 24.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 2.3 steals.
After the 1985-86 season ended, the Rockets returned to the Finals eight years later, which ended in the franchise's first title in 1994 against the New York Knicks.
For the Celtics, it took the franchise 22 years before they were able to capture banner No. 17. It came during the 2007-08 season when the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers with Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.
