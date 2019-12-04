Rockets
Maven
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Ex-Rockets Guard Chris Paul Was 'Shocked' By Trade to Thunder

Michael Shapiro

Chris Paul helped guide the Rockets to a pair of 50-win seasons in the last two years, tallying 118 victories and a Western Conference finals appearance in 2017-18. And following a loss to the Warriors in the West semifinals in May, Paul assumed he would be returning to Houston for a third shot at the Finals alongside James Harden. Daryl Morey had other plans. 

The Rockets general manager shipped Paul and a haul of draft picks to Oklahoma City in exchange for Russell Westbrook on July 11, marking one of the summer's biggest blockbuster moves. Paul reflected on the trade on Wednesday, saying he was "shocked" by the deal, according to The Undefeated's Marc Spears. 

"My initial reaction? I was shocked," Paul told Spears. "Truth be told, I just talked to [Morey] a couple days before the trade and he said he wasn’t going to trade me [to Oklahoma City]. 

Morey didn't respond to Paul's comments regarding the trade, but he noted his appreciation for Paul's time with the Rockets. 

“[Paul] got us as close to winning a title as we’ve been since Hakeem Olajuwon,” Morey told Spears. “He was a great Rocket. I wish him the best going forward. I am a big fan of Chris. I have nothing but love for him.”

Paul and the Rockets ripped off 65 wins in his first year with the franchise, landing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Houston seized a 3–2 lead on the Warriors in the West finals, but Paul injured his hamstring in the last minutes of Game 5, keeping him out for the rest of the series. The Rockets dropped the next two games, losing Game 7 at home 101-92. 

Paul boasts a similar statistical profile to last season in his first year with the Thunder. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. It's been an uneven start for Russell Westbrook in Houston, with the 2016-17 MVP shooting 41%, his worst mark since his rookie year in 2008-09.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rockets Blow Lead, Lose to Spurs in Capela's Return

Michael Shapiro
0

Clint Capela finished the night with 22 points and 21 rebounds in 45 minutes

Rockets' Offense Adjusting to 'Harden Rules'

Michael Shapiro
0

The Rockets lead the NBA in offensive rating in their last three games with 124.4 points per 100 possessions

Harden Erupts for 60 Points, Rockets blowout Hawks

Michael Shapiro
0

Harden secured his fourth career 60-point game, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant

Can Clark Earn Minutes in the Rockets' Rotation?

Michael Shapiro
0

Clark scored 12 points in a season-high 29 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Heat

Harden, Westbrook Shine as Rockets Cruise Past Heat

Michael Shapiro
0

Harden led all scorers with 34 points on 9-22 from the field

Harden, Tucker Dismiss In-Season Tourney Proposal

Michael Shapiro
1

Tucker: "You play games to win an NBA championship, period.”

Danuel House Happy With Hometown Thanksgiving

Michael Shapiro
0

Danuel House will spend Thanksgiving at home for the first time since the start of his college career

Westbrook Unconcerned With Rockets Losing Streak

Michael Shapiro
1

Westbrook posted a team-worst minus-12.3 net rating in Houston's three losses

Rockets Defensive Woes Return in Loss to Mavericks

Michael Shapiro
1

Luka Doncic finished with 41 points and 10 assists in Dallas' victory

Rockets Lose to Clippers Despite Harden's 37 Points

Michael Shapiro
1

James Harden turned in his most efficient game of the season with 37 points on 9-16 shooting