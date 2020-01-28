Rockets center Clint Capela will miss Monday night's game in Utah due to a right heel contusion, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Capela was listed as doubtful on the Rockets' injury report on Monday afternoon.

Capela has been bothered by his right heel for much of the last month. He missed back-to-back games due to the injury on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, and he also missed a win over the Timberwolves on Jan. 11.

Houston will be missing more than its starting center against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz. Russell Westbrook will sit out as he continues his rest plan on back-to-backs, and James Harden is also out due to a right thigh injury. Harden also missed Sunday's loss in Denver.

Austin Rivers, Ben McLemore, Danuel House, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker will start tonight for the Rockets as D'Antoni downsizes his lineup.

It's been an uneven 2019-20 for the 25-year-old big man. Capela has seen a dip in points and field goal percentage this year compared to 2018-19, though he has been one of the Western Conference's most effective rebounders. Capela is averaging a career-high 13.9 rebounds per game this year, and he ripped off an eight-game streak of 19-plus rebounds from Nov. 9 to Dec. 3.

The depleted Rockets limp into Utah on Monday with six losses in their last nine games. James Harden is in one of the worst ruts of his Rockets career, and Houston's lack of depth is increasingly glaring. The Jazz are currently on the other end of the NBA spectrum. They're absolutely rolling of late, winning 14 of their last 15 entering Monday night. Utah leads the league in offensive rating in January.

Tip-off from Vivint Smart Home Arena is slated for 8 p.m. CT.