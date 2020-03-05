InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Rockets Prepare for 'High Intensity' Matchup vs. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets certainly aren't a team to overreact given their veteran roster. James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Co. have been through plenty of playoff battles since Harden came to Houston in 2012-13, and the Rockets were the Warriors' premier threat in the Western Conference in each of the last two seasons. An early March contest pales in comparison to the intensity that will arise in April and May.

Still, there will be an added edge at the Toyota Center on Thursday night as the Rockets host the Clippers. There's a fair of share of history between these two teams in the last decade, and 2019-20 has seen three dramatic matchups leading up to Thursday. Austin Rivers said in December that Rockets vs. Clippers is the league's best rivalry, and with the Warriors currently in the West cellar, Houston's backup point guard may have a point.

A brief refresher on the last three matchups: The excitement began in mid-November, when James Harden torched the Clippers for 47 points as Doc Rivers was ejected to the delight of his son. Kawhi Leonard exacted revenge with a game-winner in Los Angeles two weeks later, and the Rockets won the third matchup on Dec. 19 as Russell Westbrook dropped 40. With both teams eyeing the Western Conference crown, Thursday night should have an added dose of intensity.

"It’s going to be a great game," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni told the media at the Toyota Center on Wednesday. "A lot of implications and we’re getting down where it really counts. I’m looking forward to it. It should be a high intensity kind of game."

Bragging rights aside, Monday's matchup could also hold major implications for seeding in the Western Conference playoffs. Houston is currently 2.5 games behind Los Angeles for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and a victory on Monday night would give the Rockets the season tiebreaker. The Rockets are 1.5 games back of the Nuggets for the No. 3 seed, though Houston and Denver split the season series 2–2. Matchups against Western Conference playoff teams have additional impact down the stretch.

“To win the tiebreaker matters because obviously our records are close," Rockets forward P.J. Tucker said on Wednesday. "Outside of that, the playoffs are a different level. Everybody steps their game up. ...We both need this game. It’s going to be a really good game.”

A seven-game series between Houston and Los Angeles could fully cement the matchup as the NBA's greatest rivalry. But there's no guarantee such a battle will emerge. 

Both teams would have to win two rounds before squaring off in the Western Conference finals if the season ended on Thursday, and the Rockets would still have to push their way past LeBron James and the Lakers to even face the Clippers. We'll save the seeding prognostications for another date. For now, the Rockets enter Monday night looking to seize a potentially-crucial tiebreaker as we approach the season's final stretch. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robert Covington Right at Home With Small-Ball Rockets

Covington is averaging 13.4 points and 2.5 blocks per game in his first 10 contests with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Praises R.J. Barrett's 'Confidence', Aggression

Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett tallied a career-high 27 points on 10-18 shooting in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey 'Hated' Westbrook During Thunder Tenure

The Rockets GM acquired Westbrook in July after 11 seasons in Oklahoma City.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets' Rally Falls Short in Loss to Barrett, Knicks

The Knicks tallied 20 offensive rebounds and 64 points in the paint as the Rockets lost 125-123 at Madison Square Garden.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Named Western Conference Coach of the Month

The Rockets went 9–2 in February, closing the month with six consecutive victories.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Westbrook Create Historic 30-5 Club in February

Harden and Westbrook are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to average 30 points and five assists in the same month.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, Rockets Ace Test in Road Win Over Celtics

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 41 points on 16-27 shooting in Houston's 111-110 victory.

Michael Shapiro

by

BBall Mark

Jaylen Brown: Celtics Forgot 'Other MVP' Westbrook

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 41 points in the Rockets' 111-110 win in Boston on Saturday night.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Moves to No. 5 on All-Time Threes List

Harden passed Vince Carter and Jason Terry in Saturday’s matchup with the Celtics.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden: 'Double Teams' Proves Best Player Status

Harden leads the league with 35.2 points per game despite a stream of double teams sent his way in 2019-20.

Michael Shapiro