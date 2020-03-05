The Rockets certainly aren't a team to overreact given their veteran roster. James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Co. have been through plenty of playoff battles since Harden came to Houston in 2012-13, and the Rockets were the Warriors' premier threat in the Western Conference in each of the last two seasons. An early March contest pales in comparison to the intensity that will arise in April and May.

Still, there will be an added edge at the Toyota Center on Thursday night as the Rockets host the Clippers. There's a fair of share of history between these two teams in the last decade, and 2019-20 has seen three dramatic matchups leading up to Thursday. Austin Rivers said in December that Rockets vs. Clippers is the league's best rivalry, and with the Warriors currently in the West cellar, Houston's backup point guard may have a point.

A brief refresher on the last three matchups: The excitement began in mid-November, when James Harden torched the Clippers for 47 points as Doc Rivers was ejected to the delight of his son. Kawhi Leonard exacted revenge with a game-winner in Los Angeles two weeks later, and the Rockets won the third matchup on Dec. 19 as Russell Westbrook dropped 40. With both teams eyeing the Western Conference crown, Thursday night should have an added dose of intensity.

"It’s going to be a great game," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni told the media at the Toyota Center on Wednesday. "A lot of implications and we’re getting down where it really counts. I’m looking forward to it. It should be a high intensity kind of game."

Bragging rights aside, Monday's matchup could also hold major implications for seeding in the Western Conference playoffs. Houston is currently 2.5 games behind Los Angeles for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and a victory on Monday night would give the Rockets the season tiebreaker. The Rockets are 1.5 games back of the Nuggets for the No. 3 seed, though Houston and Denver split the season series 2–2. Matchups against Western Conference playoff teams have additional impact down the stretch.

“To win the tiebreaker matters because obviously our records are close," Rockets forward P.J. Tucker said on Wednesday. "Outside of that, the playoffs are a different level. Everybody steps their game up. ...We both need this game. It’s going to be a really good game.”

A seven-game series between Houston and Los Angeles could fully cement the matchup as the NBA's greatest rivalry. But there's no guarantee such a battle will emerge.

Both teams would have to win two rounds before squaring off in the Western Conference finals if the season ended on Thursday, and the Rockets would still have to push their way past LeBron James and the Lakers to even face the Clippers. We'll save the seeding prognostications for another date. For now, the Rockets enter Monday night looking to seize a potentially-crucial tiebreaker as we approach the season's final stretch.