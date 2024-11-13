Clippers vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are looking for their third straight win as they take on former flame James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.
For the Rockets and Clippers, this game marks the first of a two-game series at Toyota Center this week with the second matchup coming Friday in the teams' Emirates NBA Cup opener.
But for now, the two Western Conference foes are solely focused on grabbing another win to move up in the standings.
The Clippers are 6-5 coming into the game, having lost most recently to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the start of their three-game road trip. The loss snapped a four-game losing streak for the Clippers, and now they will look to get back on track against the Rockets.
Clippers vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Wednesday, November 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Report
Los Angeles Clippers
- SF Kawhi Leonard (OUT - shoulder)
- C Mo Bamba (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
- C Jock Landale (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)
Clippers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Los Angeles Clippers
- PG James Harden
- SG Norman Powell
- SF Terence Mann
- PF Derrick Jones Jr.
- C Ivica Zubac
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.