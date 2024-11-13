Inside The Rockets

Clippers vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kobe Brown (21) moves to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kobe Brown (21) moves to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are looking for their third straight win as they take on former flame James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the Rockets and Clippers, this game marks the first of a two-game series at Toyota Center this week with the second matchup coming Friday in the teams' Emirates NBA Cup opener.

But for now, the two Western Conference foes are solely focused on grabbing another win to move up in the standings.

The Clippers are 6-5 coming into the game, having lost most recently to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the start of their three-game road trip. The loss snapped a four-game losing streak for the Clippers, and now they will look to get back on track against the Rockets.

Clippers vs. Rockets Information

Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Report

Los Angeles Clippers

  • SF Kawhi Leonard (OUT - shoulder)
  • C Mo Bamba (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
  • C Jock Landale (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)

Clippers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Los Angeles Clippers

  • PG James Harden
  • SG Norman Powell
  • SF Terence Mann
  • PF Derrick Jones Jr.
  • C Ivica Zubac

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

