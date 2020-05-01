An NBA memo said COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic players and staff are, "not appropriate," at the moment, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

"For the time being, it is not appropriate in the current public health environment to regularly test all players and staff for the coronavirus," the league memo said.

The NBA suspended games indefinitely on March 11, and players for the Jazz and Thunder were immediately tested for COVID-19 in Oklahoma City. Utah stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus, but the teams came under fire for quickly procuring tests that were not necessarily available to the public. The Brooklyn Nets were among the teams to procure tests from private companies, and four players (including Kevin Durant) tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17.

NBA teams aren't barred from issuing coronavirus tests if players or tests show symptoms of COVID-19. Those tests will be issued, "in consultation with an infectious disease specialist, and in consideration of the patient's individual circumstances," per the league memo.

No return date has been set for the league, though practice facilities could open in certain states beginning on May 8. But the NBA, "expects it will need in the neighborhood of 15,000 tests to complete its season," according to Bontemps.

The NBA continues to evaluate a slate of contingencies for a resumption of play. The rest of the season could be held with quarantine sites in Las Vegas or Orlando, and the playoffs could be trimmed in order to finish 2019-20 by Labor Day weekend. The league is reportedly willing to delay the 2020-21 season until December in order to finish the current year, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.