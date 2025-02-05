Could Celtics-Rockets Trade Allude to Something Bigger?
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics are trading Jaden Springer and their 2030 second round draft selection to the Houston Rockets. Both teams will be swapping heavily protected seconds, too.
So far this year, Springer — a guard drafted at No. 28 in the 2021 NBA Draft — has again struggled to produce. He’s averaged 1.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.5 steals across just 5.4 minutes while shooting 35% overall and 25% from three.
While he doesn’t add much in the ways of offense, Springer can provide stingy defense on the perimeter, something head coach Ime Udoka always wants to add more of.
It’s an interesting addition for the Rockets, who as of now stand at No. 3 in the West as one of the better teams so far this season. They don’t necessarily have need of more end-of-bench pieces — especially given their rotation is already chock full of young prospects — so the trade could allude to something bigger down the line.
Could Houston be adding roster insurance ahead of shipping off several players in a star trade? Could it be adding contracts that make money work in order to facilitate something more league-wide? All of that remains to be seen, but if they’re planning something bigger, it will need to happen before Thursday’s deadline.
In shipping off Springer, Bostons opens up an additional roster spot and reduces their tax bill. Per NBA insider Keith Smith, the move saves the team roughly $15 million.
