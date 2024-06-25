Could Clippers' Paul George Provide Rockets a Chance to Land Establish Star?
The Houston Rockets knew the 2024 offseason would be a chance to add talent to an established foundation.
A source told Inside the Rockets that Houston would be open to "going after" an established star if the opportunity presents itself this offseason. When it comes to Paul George, the Rockets have a chance to add one of the most prominent players of the past decade.
According to Marc Stein, "there is a growing feeling leaguewide" that George will pick up his player option for the 2024-25 season and force the Los Angeles Clippers to trade him to a preferred destination. Stein added that this scenario is increasingly realistic after months of failed negotiations.
During the Rockets' end-of-season press conference in April, general manager Rafael Stone said he would likely keep Houston's roster the same after a successful 41-41 campaign. However, he vowed that he would not rule out a chance of adding a superb talent if given the possibility.
Houston has several young and veteran players it could package in a potential deal for George. After landing the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Rockets could also package the lottery selection in a trade.
Since entering the league as the Indiana Pacers' first-round pick in 2010, George has been one of the top two-way stars. He has averaged 20.8 points for his career. George's addition would not only help Houston reach its playoff aspirations next season, but it could also catapult the Rockets into championship contention.
