Could Houston Be Next To Land WNBA Franchise? Rockets' Owner Showcases Interest
The WNBA is expanding. According to ESPN, the league announced on Friday afternoon that Toronto will join in 2026. Two additional franchises will also join. Could the expansion lead to Houston being awarded a ball club?
According to the Houston Chronicle in April, Houston may return to the WNBA soon after Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta announced his interest.
“I feel like WNBA expansion is going to always work better and has a better chance of success in a city like Houston, where the Rockets are one of the strong teams from a financial standpoint,” Fertitta said in an interview with the Houston Chronicles. “I think that I would probably be the natural owner.”
Women's basketball has grown in popularity over the past two years due to the emergence of Angel Reese and Katelyn Clark. Both players entered the league selected near the top of the 2024 WNBA Draft in April — headlined by Clark, who went No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever. Reese was drafted No. 7 to the Chicago Sky.
The 2008 season marked the last time Houston participated in the WNBA. The Houston Comets played their final season and finished with a 17-17 record before folding. The Comets established themselves as the league's first dynasty, winning four consecutive titles from 1997 to 2000.
Houston was led by arguably the best core group in league history. The Comets had a Big 3 of Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson — who are still regarded as some of the greatest players in league history.
