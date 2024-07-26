Could Reed Sheppard Become Houston Rockets' Highest-Upside Prospect?
Reed Sheppard came into the 2024 NBA Draft as a promising prospect. During his lone season at Kentucky, he established himself as one of the best guards in the nation, averaging 12.5 points on 52.1 percent shooting in 33 games.
However, during his four-game outing with the Houston Rockets during the 2K25 Summer League, Sheppard displayed all the intangibles that led to him becoming the league's top rookie.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic revealed on the Game Theory podcast that Sheppard's Summer League performance could make him the best player the Rockets have drafted since their rebuild started in 2021.
"I think Reed is their highest ceiling guy — if it all goes right," Sam Vecenie said. "If everything goes right for Reed, then he is a great mid-range scorer, a great 3-point shooter, unbelievable passer and playmaker, and an unbelievable overall defensive playmaker. I think he is their highest-ceiling guy in today’s NBA.
"I think Reed is a higher-upside player than Jalen Green, personally, at this point. That’s no shot at Jalen Green, I just think Reed’s passing and playmaking, and feel, are just worlds ahead of where Jalen Green is. Jalen has all the athleticism and separation ability, and all that stuff — but the ability to make plays for your teammates and be an unselfish player."
Sheppard played significant minutes while in Las Vegas and showcased why he belonged in Udoka's rotation as a rookie next season. He averaged 20.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 steals across four games.
