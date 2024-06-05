Could Rockets Draft Reed Sheppard To Improve 3-Point Shooting?
The Houston Rockets were a subpar 3-point shooting team during the 2023-24 season. They shot 35.2 percent from behind the arc and finished the season ranked 23rd in the league. Although general manager Rafael Stone says he "liked" his team in April, improving Houston's 3-point shooting should be his top objective when re-tooling the roster for next season.
The Rockets will have a chance to improve their 3-point shooting with their No. 3 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, which could come with the selection of Kentucky's Reed Sheppard.
"I am good with whatever — it doesn't matter what I have to do," Sheppard said at the NBA Combine in Chicago.
"As long as we are winning. As long as everyone is having fun. I don't care if I have to pass the ball. I don't care if I have to shoot the ball. I don't care if I have to get water for the guys, whatever it takes for the team to win. I'll do it."
Sheppard played one season at Kentucky, averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds across 33 games last season. Houston is in need of floor spacers, and the 19-year-old sharpshooter would make for a perfect fit.
Sheppard shot 52.1 percent from behind the arc and had 12 games of making three or more 3-point field goals. On Nov. 17, he nailed a career-best seven triples in the Wildcats' 101-67 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks. He achieved the feat again during Kentucky's four-point win over Tennessee in March.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.