Could Rockets Land Projected Top Draft Prospect Given Donovan Clingan's Rise?
The Houston Rockets are in a great position to add more prominent talent to their young roster. But the Rockets could miss out on the projected top prospect for the fourth consecutive year by not landing the No. 1 pick.
However, the Rockets may be able to land Alex Sarr, given that the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards are considering drafting Connecticut's Donovan Clingan with their respective picks.
"University of Connecticut center Donovan Clingan is in conversation at No. 1 after working out in Atlanta, which is exploring trade-down scenarios," ESPN’s Jonathan Givony said. "He is also spending time in Washington, which has the No. 2 pick."
Sarr is arguably the best prospect entering the 2024 NBA Draft. His selection could mark the second Frenchman to be taken within the top three, joining reigning Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.
As a prospect from NBL's Perth Wildcats in Australia, Sarr averaged 9.4 points on 52.0 percent shooting from the field in 27 games. However, the 7-foot-1 big man made a name for himself as a substantial defender who averaged 1.5 blocks.
"I've already played my first professional year," Sarr said at the NBA Draft Combine in April "I already know what it takes to be a pro. I know what it takes to be around pros, to be in away games in a hostile environment."
