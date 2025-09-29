Current and Former Houston Rockets Stars Grace Greatest International Star List
Like several NBA franchises, the Houston Rockets have been home to some of the most talented overseas players to grace an NBA floor, ranging from Hall of Fame Nigerian-born player Hakeem Olajuwon to the current Turkish phenomenon, Alperen Sengun.
While not every player accomplished the accolades Olajuwon accumulated throughout his career, each player had their own significant impact on the Rockets, along with being a star player for their own home country in FIBA.
In a recent list by Frank Urbina from HoopsHype, five Houston Rockets players were featured as part of their 79 Greatest International Players Ever, with three being current players on this upcoming season's squad.
Of course, the most obvious nod for this list was arguably the greatest Houston Rocket ever (depending on what age group you ask), and even came in at No. 1 for the ranking, Hakeem Olajuwon.
The only Houston Rocket on this list to accomplish two NBA Championships, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, notch multiple MVPs, and still hold multiple NBA records intact, Hakeem was an absolute star during his era.
When it came time for the Olympics, although Olajuwon had already represented Nigeria at the All-Africa Games before entering the league, he ultimately decided to play for Team USA during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.
Still ranking first all time in blocks and top 15 in several categories including scoring, Hakeem coming in at the No. 1 spot for this list just makes the most sense.
As for the current Rockets players that are included on this list, coming in at No. 75 is rising star center Alperen Sengun, coming off a tremendous FIBA performance in the Eurobasket tournament this summer.
Only Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Domantas Sabonis come in on this list at age 30 or under, which could give Rockets fans another confidence boost when looking at the future of their franchise with Sengun potentially at the helm of it.
Building off of his first All-Star season this past year, the Turkish center will hope to elevate his game even further and reach an All-NBA level of play. Sengun was only a few votes away from last season's All-NBA team, which he is well aware of and expects to reach this upcoming season.
"It was upsetting not to be selected for All-NBA. This was one of my goals. But these sorts of things motivate me. So this season, my goal will be to be All-NBA and become a champion. Even if I don't become All-NBA, as long as the team is successful [that's what matters]"
The 23-year-old earned a silver medal in this summer's Eurobasket tournament, coming up short of the gold, but still earned the acknowledgment as the tournament's best player despite the NBA talent that was also featured, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
While he did not finish with a championship, this tournament was a huge confidence boost for Sengun and Houston fans as they prepare to contend for an NBA title this season.
Also featured on the list were the other two centers on the Rockets' depth chart, Steven Adams and Clint Capela.
Adams came in at No. 51, being acknowledged for his work as one of the most physically imposing big men of today's NBA, whereas Capela, ranked No. 54, was appreciated for his development in the league as a proficient rebounder.
Along with former Rocket and now retired NBA player Nene also ranked at No. 57.