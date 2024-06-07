Dallas Mavericks Fall to Boston Celtics In Game 1 of 2024 NBA Finals
The Dallas Mavericks dropped Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals Thursday night amid a 107-89 loss to the Boston Celtics inside TD Garden. The Mavericks are trying to become the second-lowest-seeded team to capture the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in league history.
The Houston Rockets hold the record as the lowest-seeded team to win a league championship title. They achieved the feat by defeating the Orlando Magic in a 4-0 sweep during the 1995 Finals. Houston won the title as a sixth seed, while the Magic came into the championship series as the No. 1 seed in the league.
Defeating the Magic marked the Rockets' second consecutive Finals victory, given that the team won its first title in a seven-game series against the New York Knicks in 1994.
Hall-of-Famer Hakeem Olajuwon won his second consecutive Finals MVP, averaging 32.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Clyde Drexler, who the Rockets acquired in a mid-season trade, recorded 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists to take home his first career title.
Luka Doncic led the Mavericks in scoring with a game-best 30 points, while P.J. Washington added 14 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
Six players scored in double figures for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown led the way with 22 points. Jayson Tatum added 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and a block in the win. Kristaps Porziņģis returned from a calf injury and added 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.