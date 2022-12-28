Mavericks Luka Doncic Posts First 60-Point Triple Double Since Rockets James Harden

Mavericks star Luka Doncic joins Houston Rockets legend James Harden as the only two players in league history to post a 60-point triple-double.

HOUSTON — Dallas Mavericks star and perennial MVP candidate Luka Doncic had a performance for the ages Tuesday night. He led the Mavericks to a 126-121 overtime victory against the New York Knicks with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

"I was just kind of a little bit lucky there," Doncic said. "[I had] two steals, one block, five offensive rebounds, and a jump ball, too. I don’t know, man. I’m just enjoying the sport."

While joining James Harden as the only two players in league history to record a 60-point triple-double, Doncic became the first to achieve the feat with 20-plus rebounds.

Harden recorded the first 60-point triple-double in NBA history as a member of the Houston Rockets on Jan. 30, 2018. He led the Rockets to a 114-107 victory over the Orlando Magic with 60 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Harden scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to break the franchise's single-game scoring record — set by Calvin Murphy (57) in 1978.

"He always does [something new] — he's special," coach Jason Kidd said. "The history of the game is written by the players and it was written again tonight for a player — Luka — doing something that's never been done before.

"It's hard to do — there've been some great players before him. As we were walking in, Elgin Baylor, I think Wilt [Chamberlain] — he was in that class and then he separated himself and made his own class, which is pretty cool."

The Rockets will close their three-game road trip Thursday night against Doncic and the Mavericks. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM CT inside the American Airlines Center.

Houston fell to the Mavericks Friday night during a 112-106 loss inside the Toyota Center. Doncic scored a game-high 50 points, while Jabari Smith Jr. added a career-best 24 points.

