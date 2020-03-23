Rockets forward Danuel House discussed the NBA’s coronavirus suspension on Monday, detailing his life away from the floor in an essay for The Players’ Tribune.

House noted the difficulty of not being able to play and practice as the league is on hiatus, but the third-year forward appears to have an unconventional training program at his home.

“I live out in the country, so the streets go on and on. I just jog to stay in shape,” House wrote. “Everybody out in the country knows that when you doing house chores, the chore requires your body’s full attention. ...I’m kind of doing my squats, and bench press, and dumbbell curls, and carries by carrying these trees up here.

House also detailed the moment he and the Rockets heard the 2019-20 season was put on hiatus. House and his teammates had just landed in Los Angeles, preparing to face the Lakers two days after snapping a four-game losing streak.

House and Co. wouldn’t be able to take on Los Angeles, though. As soon as the Rockets got word from commissioner Adam Silver that the season was suspended, they turned around and began to make preparations to see their respective families.

“I didn’t hear anything until we landed [in Los Angeles],” House wrote. “Our team started doing what the league told them, in order to make sure that everyone was good. I knew, right away, that I was gon’ get back to my family and loved ones. That was the whole team’s priority.”

2019-20 marked a breakout campaign for House. The Texas A & M product made 47 starts this season, averaging 30 minutes and 10.2 points per game. House signed a three-year, $11 million contract with the Rockets in June 2019 after playing on a two-way contract last season.

It remains unclear when House and the Rockets will return to the floor. They currently sit No. 6 in the West at 40–24. But regardless of how long House is away, he appears to be making the most of his time off.

“In spite of everything going on, my mental is solid,” House wrote. “I don’t lose my way. I know where all my blessings come from, and I am forever grateful."