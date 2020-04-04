InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Rockets Forward Danuel House Donates $20,000 to Houston Food Bank

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House became the latest Rockets' player to step up during the coronavirus crisis on Friday, as Houston's forward announced a $20,000 donation to the Houston Food Bank. 

House's donation is slated to provide 60,000 meals to Houston residents in need during the coronavirus crisis.

"It’s my honor to do my part to support the [COVID-19] relief efforts here in Houston in partnership with the Houston  to provide 60k meals to families," House wrote on Instagram on Friday. "Thank you to all the frontline workers who continue to support us near and far – the doctors, nurses, medical stuff, meal providers, and so many more. We’re so grateful. Please stay healthy and stay at home everyone."

House is just one of many Rockets' players and coaches to donate during the COVID-19 outbreak. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni donated $100,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund, while Russell Westbrook raised money for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles. Forward P.J. Tucker also raised money for the Houston Food Bank, with all proceeds from his sneaker shop, The Better Generation, going to the charity.

Ben McLemore took a unique route with his coronavirus relief efforts. Houston's shooting guard partnered with C3 to manufacture and donate N95 masks to healthcare workers and those in need.

House is in his first full season with the Rockets. He played 39 games with Houston in 2018-19, then signed a three-year, $11 million contract with the Rockets on June 30, 2019.

The Texas A&M product is averaging 10.2 points per game this season on 42.7% shooting.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: NBA Pessimistic 2019-20 Season Will Return

The NBA and Players Association are reportedly, "angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down."

Michael Shapiro

Rudy Tomjanovich Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Tomjanovich won 527 games and two championships in 12 years as the Rockets' head coach.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, Adidas Release Iverson-Inspired Sneaker

Harden's new shoe pays homage to Allen Iverson's first signature sneaker, released by Reebok in 1996.

Michael Shapiro

Tucker Unveils Clothing Line to Benefit Houston Food Bank

Tucker's sneaker boutique 'The Better Generation' is raising money for the Houston Food Bank during the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Las Vegas May Host Playoffs After Coronavirus Suspension

The NBA is reportedly exploring a slate of potential playoff formats, including best-of-five series' and single-elimination tournament.

Michael Shapiro

Mario Elie Relives Rockets' Finals Runs in Twitter Q&A

Elie's "Kiss of Death" jumper clinched the Rockets' win over the Suns in Game 7 of the 1995 Western Conference finals.

Michael Shapiro

Morey: Mike D'Antoni is 'One of the Best All-Time Coaches'

Morey: "To me, [D'Antoni is] like one of those players in the past that hadn’t quite won the title yet. I’m hoping this is the year for him."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Hope For Regular-Season Games After COVID-19 Hiatus

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey: " I am hoping for a few more regular-season games so we can get back the home-court [advantage]."

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: Rockets May Buy or Trade For 2020 Draft Pick

Morey: "We have a long history of buying [draft picks], which I think has a reasonable chance of happening."

Michael Shapiro

Could Rockets Outlast Kawhi, Clippers in a Playoff Series?

The Rockets have split the season series with the Clippers in 2019-20, with two of the four matchups decided by five points or less.

Michael Shapiro