Danuel House became the latest Rockets' player to step up during the coronavirus crisis on Friday, as Houston's forward announced a $20,000 donation to the Houston Food Bank.

House's donation is slated to provide 60,000 meals to Houston residents in need during the coronavirus crisis.

"It’s my honor to do my part to support the [COVID-19] relief efforts here in Houston in partnership with the Houston to provide 60k meals to families," House wrote on Instagram on Friday. "Thank you to all the frontline workers who continue to support us near and far – the doctors, nurses, medical stuff, meal providers, and so many more. We’re so grateful. Please stay healthy and stay at home everyone."

House is just one of many Rockets' players and coaches to donate during the COVID-19 outbreak. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni donated $100,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund, while Russell Westbrook raised money for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles. Forward P.J. Tucker also raised money for the Houston Food Bank, with all proceeds from his sneaker shop, The Better Generation, going to the charity.

Ben McLemore took a unique route with his coronavirus relief efforts. Houston's shooting guard partnered with C3 to manufacture and donate N95 masks to healthcare workers and those in need.

House is in his first full season with the Rockets. He played 39 games with Houston in 2018-19, then signed a three-year, $11 million contract with the Rockets on June 30, 2019.

The Texas A & M product is averaging 10.2 points per game this season on 42.7% shooting.