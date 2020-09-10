SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Report: Danuel House Investigated for Allowing Female Into Hotel Room

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House missed Game 3 of the Rockets second-round matchup against the Lakers due to personal reasons, and Houston's forward could potentially miss the rest of the series, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

House is reportedly under investigation by the NBA after he allegedly "allowed a female COVID-19 testing official into his hotel room," per Haynes. A decision from the league office is expected to be handed down before Game 4 on Thursday.

"The NBA is believed to be considering whether House could be subjected to a 10-day quarantine period for an alleged violation," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon wrote on Thursday. "Team and league officials have declined to specify the nature of House's violation."

House has emerged as a valuable piece for the Rockets in 2019-20, serving as an effective 3-and-D asset alongside Houston's pair of MVPs. The Texas A&M product shot 36.3% from three in 2019-20, and House's defense has been integral against LeBron James and the Lakers' supersized front court. With House out of the lineup, the small-ball Rockets face an even greater size disparity. 

"[House's] size is the most important part. We definitely missed that today," Rockets guard Russell Westbrook said after Game 3. "His athleticism is huge for our team. Not having the size, athleticism, his motor, it kinda changes the way our rotations are."

The Rockets will look to even their series against the Lakers with or without House on Thursday night. Game 4 from Orlando is slated to tip-off at 6 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robert Covington to Play in Game 4 After Davis Collision

Covington left Game 3 midway through the fourth quarter after colliding with Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker Shrugs Off Missing All-Defense Selection

Tucker: "I don't need anybody in the media to tell me I'm a good defensive player."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Drop Game 3 in Vintage LeBron James Performance

James scored 36 points on 13-23 shooting, adding four blocks as the Lakers took a 2–1 series lead.

Michael Shapiro

by

Bahaman242

Covington Exits Game 3 After Collision With Anthony Davis

Covington exited the floor holding his face in a towel after running into Anthony Davis' right shoulder.

Michael Shapiro

Rajon Rondo Erupts For 21 Points as Rockets Lose Game 3

Rondo led all bench players with 21 points, adding a trio of threes in Los Angeles' Game 3 victory.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker Narrowly Misses All-Defense Team Selection

Tucker earned 29 second-team votes, the most of any forward not named to the All-Defense team.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Notes House's Growth in Second Year With Rockets

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni: "There’s no reason why [House] is not one of the better players in the league."

Michael Shapiro

Gordon Emerging as Key Piece After Frustrating Regular Season

Gordon has combined for 68 points in his last three games as he's made 14 of 29 threes.

Michael Shapiro

Morey, Rockets Look to Retain Mike D'Antoni After 2019-20

Morey: "We have all our key players signed. I think [D'Antoni] coming back is super important."

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Struggles Sink Rockets in Game 2 Loss

Westbrook finished Sunday night with just 10 points on 4-15 shooting, adding seven turnovers in the loss.

Michael Shapiro