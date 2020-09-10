Danuel House missed Game 3 of the Rockets second-round matchup against the Lakers due to personal reasons, and Houston's forward could potentially miss the rest of the series, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

House is reportedly under investigation by the NBA after he allegedly "allowed a female COVID-19 testing official into his hotel room," per Haynes. A decision from the league office is expected to be handed down before Game 4 on Thursday.

"The NBA is believed to be considering whether House could be subjected to a 10-day quarantine period for an alleged violation," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon wrote on Thursday. "Team and league officials have declined to specify the nature of House's violation."

House has emerged as a valuable piece for the Rockets in 2019-20, serving as an effective 3-and-D asset alongside Houston's pair of MVPs. The Texas A & M product shot 36.3% from three in 2019-20, and House's defense has been integral against LeBron James and the Lakers' supersized front court. With House out of the lineup, the small-ball Rockets face an even greater size disparity.

"[House's] size is the most important part. We definitely missed that today," Rockets guard Russell Westbrook said after Game 3. "His athleticism is huge for our team. Not having the size, athleticism, his motor, it kinda changes the way our rotations are."

The Rockets will look to even their series against the Lakers with or without House on Thursday night. Game 4 from Orlando is slated to tip-off at 6 p.m. CT.