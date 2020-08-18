SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Danuel House to Play Game 1 vs. Thunder After Toe Sprain

Michael Shapiro

Rockets forward Danuel House will play in Game 1 against the Thunder on Tuesday, head coach Mike D'Antoni confirmed.

House missed each of Houston's last three seeding games due to a sprained toe. The Texas A&M product has practiced in each of the past two days, and he appears fully healthy for Tuesday's matchup, per D'Antoni. 

The Rockets have been bit by the injury bug throughout their time in Orlando. Eric Gordon played in just two seeding games after spraining his ankle in a scrimmage on July 28, and Russell Westbrook is out for at least Game 1 due to a quad strain. 

D'Antoni addressed Westbrook's quad injury on Tuesday. Westbrook's quad is "healing", though there is no date set for his return to the floor, per D'Antoni.

"[Westbrook's quad] is getting a lot better," D'Antoni said on Tuesday. "It's healing so we just have to wait and see. I really don't know at this point. Can't rule anything out but don't rule anything in."

Tuesday's matchup will mark House's eighth career playoff game. House averaged 22.9 minutes per game in a round one victory over Utah last season, but he did not play in any of the last four games in the Western Conference semifinals. But House isn't the least experienced Rocket in terms of playoff appearances. Guard Ben McLemore has not played in a postseason game ahead of Tuesday's matchup, spending the first six years of his career in Sacramento and Memphis. D'Antoni expects McLemore to come out firing from beyond the arc as he typically does as the Rockets look to seize Game 1. 

"[McLemore] told me today 'first one.' I said, 'congratulations,'" D'Antoni said. "I think he'll be great, he'll be positive, he'll be full of energy. ...He plays with a great intensity anyway so I don't think it will be much of a difference for him."

The Rockets will look to take a 1–0 lead on Chris Paul and the Thunder on Tuesday. Tip-off from Orlando is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Can the Rockets Slow Oklahoma City's Three-Guard Lineup?

Lineups featuring Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander outscored teams by 28.6 points per 100 possessions in 2019-20.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker Details Nerve Damage in Hand After Hit to Neck

Tucker exited Houston's loss to Indiana on Aug. 12 due to an apparent hand injury.

Michael Shapiro

Can Eric Gordon Revive His Season in Russell Westbrook's Absence?

Gordon played in just 36 of 72 regular-season games in 2019-20, and he's shooting a career-worst 36.9% from the field.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Out for Game 1 vs. Thunder, Eric Gordon to Start

Gordon will begin Tuesday night's contest defending Chris Paul, per Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Named to All-Seeding Games First Team

Harden averaged 34.1 points per game in the NBA bubble, trailing only Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Lose to 76ers, Drop Final Tune-Up Before Playoffs

Houston will have three days off before facing Chris Paul and the Thunder in Game 1 of the first round on Tuesday night.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Claim NBA's Longest Active Playoff Streak

Houston has made the playoffs in eight straight seasons in the Harden era, reaching the Western Conference finals twice.

Michael Shapiro

How Can the Rockets Overcome Losing Russell Westbrook?

Houston's point guard is expected to miss multiple games vs. Oklahoma City due to a strained quad.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Schedule Set For First-Round Matchup vs. Thunder

Houston dealt Chris Paul and a pair of first-round picks to Oklahoma City in exchange for Russell Westbrook in July 2019.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Westbrook to Miss Start of Series vs. Thunder

Westbrook was ruled out for Friday's game vs. Philadelphia after undergoing an MRI for a strained quad on Wednesday.

Michael Shapiro