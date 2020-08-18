Danuel House to Play Game 1 vs. Thunder After Toe Sprain

Rockets forward Danuel House will play in Game 1 against the Thunder on Tuesday, head coach Mike D'Antoni confirmed.

House missed each of Houston's last three seeding games due to a sprained toe. The Texas A & M product has practiced in each of the past two days, and he appears fully healthy for Tuesday's matchup, per D'Antoni.

The Rockets have been bit by the injury bug throughout their time in Orlando. Eric Gordon played in just two seeding games after spraining his ankle in a scrimmage on July 28, and Russell Westbrook is out for at least Game 1 due to a quad strain.

D'Antoni addressed Westbrook's quad injury on Tuesday. Westbrook's quad is "healing", though there is no date set for his return to the floor, per D'Antoni.

"[Westbrook's quad] is getting a lot better," D'Antoni said on Tuesday. "It's healing so we just have to wait and see. I really don't know at this point. Can't rule anything out but don't rule anything in."

Tuesday's matchup will mark House's eighth career playoff game. House averaged 22.9 minutes per game in a round one victory over Utah last season, but he did not play in any of the last four games in the Western Conference semifinals. But House isn't the least experienced Rocket in terms of playoff appearances. Guard Ben McLemore has not played in a postseason game ahead of Tuesday's matchup, spending the first six years of his career in Sacramento and Memphis. D'Antoni expects McLemore to come out firing from beyond the arc as he typically does as the Rockets look to seize Game 1.

"[McLemore] told me today 'first one.' I said, 'congratulations,'" D'Antoni said. "I think he'll be great, he'll be positive, he'll be full of energy. ...He plays with a great intensity anyway so I don't think it will be much of a difference for him."

The Rockets will look to take a 1–0 lead on Chris Paul and the Thunder on Tuesday. Tip-off from Orlando is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT.