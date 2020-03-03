It's been largely smooth sailing for Russell Westbrook since he arrived in Houston after a trade from the Thunder in July.

The nine-time All-Star is in the midst of a dominant two-month stretch after a few early-season hiccups, averaging 32.2 points and seven assists per game since Jan. 1. With six months left until the playoffs, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is happy with his summer decision.

"[Westbrook] is smart. He sees the floor open," Morey said on FS1's First Things First on Tuesday. "We don't have a lot of conversations with Russ on how he should play because he's a guy who plays with passion and energy and you can't not love it."

Westbrook hasn't just been an effective player for the Rockets in his first season in Houston. He's also been the team's vocal leader, guiding Houston with an infectious energy and effort on a nightly basis. Morey noted his admiration for Westbrook on Tuesday, though he didn't exactly take the same viewpoint when Westbrook was in Oklahoma City.

"When [Westbrook] was in OKC, I hated him. I'll be frank," Morey said. "He played with such a passion, and he would win games with his energy alone. Here it's the same thing."

Westbrook and fellow MVP James Harden have been two of the league's most dominant guards in recent seasons. Harden followed Westbrook's 2016-17 MVP season by winning the award in 2017-18, and the pair sports four scoring titles among them since 2014-15. With two superstars in tow, Morey and the Rockets believe the Finals are certainly in play in 2020.

The Rockets will look to rebound from Monday's loss to the Knicks on Thursday as they host the Clippers.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston is slated for 7 p.m. CT.