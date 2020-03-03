InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Rockets GM Daryl Morey 'Hated' Russell Westbrook During Thunder Tenure

Michael Shapiro

It's been largely smooth sailing for Russell Westbrook since he arrived in Houston after a trade from the Thunder in July. 

The nine-time All-Star is in the midst of a dominant two-month stretch after a few early-season hiccups, averaging 32.2 points and seven assists per game since Jan. 1. With six months left until the playoffs, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is happy with his summer decision.

"[Westbrook] is smart. He sees the floor open," Morey said on FS1's First Things First on Tuesday. "We don't have a lot of conversations with Russ on how he should play because he's a guy who plays with passion and energy and you can't not love it."

Westbrook hasn't just been an effective player for the Rockets in his first season in Houston. He's also been the team's vocal leader, guiding Houston with an infectious energy and effort on a nightly basis. Morey noted his admiration for Westbrook on Tuesday, though he didn't exactly take the same viewpoint when Westbrook was in Oklahoma City.

"When [Westbrook] was in OKC, I hated him. I'll be frank," Morey said. "He played with such a passion, and he would win games with his energy alone. Here it's the same thing."

Westbrook and fellow MVP James Harden have been two of the league's most dominant guards in recent seasons. Harden followed Westbrook's 2016-17 MVP season by winning the award in 2017-18, and the pair sports four scoring titles among them since 2014-15. With two superstars in tow, Morey and the Rockets believe the Finals are certainly in play in 2020. 

The Rockets will look to rebound from Monday's loss to the Knicks on Thursday as they host the Clippers. 

Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston is slated for 7 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harden Praises R.J. Barrett's 'Confidence', Aggression

Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett tallied a career-high 27 points on 10-18 shooting in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets' Rally Falls Short in Loss to Barrett, Knicks

The Knicks tallied 20 offensive rebounds and 64 points in the paint as the Rockets lost 125-123 at Madison Square Garden.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Named Western Conference Coach of the Month

The Rockets went 9–2 in February, closing the month with six consecutive victories.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Westbrook Create Historic 30-5 Club in February

Harden and Westbrook are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to average 30 points and five assists in the same month.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, Rockets Ace Test in Road Win Over Celtics

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 41 points on 16-27 shooting in Houston's 111-110 victory.

Michael Shapiro

by

BBall Mark

Jaylen Brown: Celtics Forgot 'Other MVP' Westbrook

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 41 points in the Rockets' 111-110 win in Boston on Saturday night.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Moves to No. 5 on All-Time Threes List

Harden passed Vince Carter and Jason Terry in Saturday’s matchup with the Celtics.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden: 'Double Teams' Proves Best Player Status

Harden leads the league with 35.2 points per game despite a stream of double teams sent his way in 2019-20.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Continues Feud With Giannis After ASG Insult

Harden: "I wish I could just run and be 7-feet and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all."

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Unbothered by Rising Technical Count

Russell Westbrook is now two regular-season technicals shy of earning a one-game suspension.

Michael Shapiro