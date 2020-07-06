InsideTheRockets
Daryl Morey: Rockets on 'Mission' to Win Championship in Orlando

Michael Shapiro

The NBA has seen a slew of positive COVID-19 tests in recent weeks, and players throughout the league have opted out of the season's restart in Orlando. But the Rockets are eager to begin the rest of the 2019-20 season, according to general manager Daryl Morey. 

"The strong feeling that Mike [D'Antoni] and I have gotten throughout our Zoom calls is a team on a mission," Morey told the media on Monday. "I actually have found it a little surprising reading some of the other accounts of players not wanting to go, but a lot of that to be fair is the different situations."

Forward Thabo Sefolosha is the lone Rockets player to opt-out of the season's restart as of Monday afternoon. He will be replaced by fellow veteran Luc Mbah a Moute, who averaged 25.6 minutes per game with Houston in 2017-18. Morey noted his support for Sefolosha's decision on Monday, adding his appreciation for the "personal choice," granted to players. 

The Rockets are slated to head to Orlando this week, with their regular season opener set for July 31. Houston will play a trio of scrimmages a week prior, with matchups against the Raptors, Grizzlies and Celtics on the schedule. James Harden and Co. currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, tied with Oklahoma City and one game back of the Jazz. 

Houston has reached the playoffs in nine of the last 12 years since Morey took over as general manager in 2007. The Rockets reached the Western Conference finals in 2015 and 2018, though they have not appeared in the Finals since 1995. 

