Derrick Favors, Theo Maledon Make Great First Impressions With Rockets

HOUSTON — The practices leading up to the second exhibition game against the 2-0 Toronto Raptors have not been good for the Houston Rockets.

The week began with coach Stephen Silas entering the NBA health and safety protocols on Tuesday, followed by Jabari Smith Jr. injuring his ankle 24 hours later during the final play of a team scrimmage.

The lone positive that came out of practice was the arrival of Derrick Favors and Theo Maledon, who have made great first impressions inside the Rockets' locker room.

"Those guys are professionals — it's almost like they have been here since day one," Jae'Sean Tate said. "They are going to help us, and they add depth to our bench."

The Rockets landed Favors and Maledon in the eight-player trade that sent David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Houston also obtained Moe Harkless and Ty Jerome, but they were waived before joining the team.

Assistant coach John Lucas II described Maledon as a "solid player" who can shoot the ball. He defined the addition of Favors as another veteran leader who can teach Houston's young corps how to be a professional.

With Eric Gordon out due to rest, Maledon could receive playing time during Friday's preseason match against the Raptors. Favors will likely be inactive as he continues to improve his physical condition.

"I call him plummet right now because he has more weight to lose," Lucas said. "But once he loses that weight, he is going to be fine."

Maledon is entering his third season in the league after averaging 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds across 116 career games with the Thunder. Favors is entering his 14th season after spending time with the then New Jersey Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Thunder.

Favors' longest tenure came with the Utah Jazz, where he played 10 seasons, averaging 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

