Did the Rockets do Enough to Dethrone the OKC Thunder this Offseason?
After capturing the first championship in the history of the franchise, the Oklahoma City Thunder made it a point to lock up all of their key guys, offering extensions to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams.
The Thunder are still regarded as the best team in the league, heading into the 2025-26 season, but it's very difficult to win back-to-back championships, irrespective of their continuity and overall talent level.
The Houston Rockets, who finished one spot behind Oklahoma City, added one of the greatest scorers in league history in Kevin Durant, while absolving themselves of an inconsistent volume-scorer in Jalen Green. Both of the Los Angeles teams got better, with the Lakers adding Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, while the Clips added Bradley Beal, John Collins, and Chris Paul.
USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt and Lorenzo Reyes explained why the Rockets' summer moves could spell trouble for the Thunder.
"The Rockets added Kevin Durant, 3-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Josh Okogie and center Clint Capela, while re-signing center Steven Adams — who thrived in Houston’s double-big lineup — and key contributors Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. (rookie extension). All the while, Houston didn’t lose much. With their size, length and athleticism at the wing, and with their ferocious defensive identity, the Rockets are built to stop a team like the Thunder. Now, with Durant’s scoring, they have the offense to match, too."
Oddsmakers have the Rockets winning 54 games -- a marginal increase over their 52 win total in 2024-25. We'll see if they'll be able to dethrone Oklahoma City in the playoffs.