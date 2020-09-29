SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Report: Rockets Interested in Doc Rivers After Clippers Departure

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets are planning to interview a deep pool of candidates for their head coaching vacancy, and another high-profile name could be added to the list.

Houston is reportedly interested in interviewing former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen. And it’s not hard to see why. Rivers is one of the NBA’s most accomplished coaches, amassing 943 regular-season wins and 16 playoff appearances in 21 seasons as a head coach. Rivers led the Celtics to the Finals in 2008 and 2010. He brought the Clippers to championship contention immediately upon his arrival in Los Angeles. Perhaps Rivers could be the final piece to take the Rockets over the top in the ninth year of the James Harden era.

Rivers is far from the only candidate as Houston searches for a new head coach. The Rockets are reportedly set to begin interviewing candidates on Wednesday or Thursday, with Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy, Kenny Atkinson and Sam Cassell noted as potential candidates, per Feigen. 

Rivers' departure from Los Angeles could potentially cloud the Houston’s coaching search. Both Lue and Cassell are current Clippers assistants, and Los Angeles could choose to go with an internal hire ahead of 2020-21. Lue is the most likely candidate given his championship pedigree, but after six seasons as an assistant coach in Los Angeles, perhaps Cassell will be tabbed for the role.

Whomever Houston chooses to hire will join an organization with true championship expectations. Mike D'Antoni posted a 217–101 record in four seasons with the Rockets, reaching the second round of the postseason in all four years. D'Antoni helped mold the Rockets into Finals contenders, but Houston has fallen short in recent seasons. His replacement will be expected to reach heights unseen in the D'Antoni era. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Examining Eric Gordon's Future With the Rockets

Gordon played in just 36 of 64 regular-season games in 2019-20 as he battled a collection of leg injuries.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker Honors Kobe Bryant With Release of New Nike Shoe

A special P.J. Tucker edition of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro hit the market on Sept. 25.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Van Gundy 'In the Mix' for Rockets Coaching Vacancy

Van Gundy and former Rockets guard Sam Cassell are reportedly among those under consideration for Houston's head coaching vacancy.

Michael Shapiro

How Will the Rockets Approach Contract Talks With P.J. Tucker?

2020-21 will mark the last year of Tucker's four-year, $32 million contract with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Cassell Endorsed by Maxwell as Rockets Conduct Coaching Search

The former NBA guards played two seasons together in Houston from 1993-95, winning a pair of championships in the process.

Michael Shapiro

TexansLosersSince'02

Report: Rockets Eye 'Veteran Coach' After D'Antoni Departure

Former Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is reportedly one of many candidates for the Rockets' coaching vacancy.

Michael Shapiro

Maxwell ‘Not Surprised’ by Rockets’ Playoff Exit vs. Lakers

Maxwell: "They were overmatched against the Lakers. And then playing that small ball, I just don’t understand that. You’ve gotta have a big."

Michael Shapiro

TexansLosersSince'02

Assessing Danuel House's Role With the Rockets in 2020-21

House logged 52 starts with the Rockets in 2019-20, but his season ended early after misconduct in the NBA bubble.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Reschedule Voter Registration Drive Amid Tropical Storm

Anyone who is eligible to vote may register at the Toyota Center on Friday regardless of which county they reside in.

Michael Shapiro

Adam Silver: 2020-21 Season Likely to Start in January

Silver added he hopes for games to be played in home arenas in front of fans throughout the 2020-21 season.

Michael Shapiro