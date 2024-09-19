DraftKings Ranks Rockets' Alperen Sengun as Third-Best Center in NBA
Alperen Sengun has immersed himself as one of the most bigs in the NBA since becoming a starter for the Houston Rockets. His passing ability has thrust him into the conversation with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Sengun has also added an array of post moves since entering the league, thanks in part to Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon.
Last season, Sengun displayed the potential to become the Rockets' go-to guy in crunch time, especially against the Los Angeles Lakers, when he went toe-to-toe with LeBron James with the game on the line. Or better yet when he faced off against San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama and dropped 45 points and 16 rebounds in a victory.
Heading into 2024-25, DraftKings has Sengun ranked as the third-best center in the NBA, behind only the aforementioned Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
"Befitting his team’s name, the young Turkish star ended his third season with career-highs in PPG, RPG, APG, and SPG. The Houston offense will run through Sengun in nearly every possession next season as evidenced by his usage rate of 27% last season compared to the low 20’s in his first two seasons under Stephen Silas. He’s a crafty passer who plays the low-post game with drop steps and agile spin moves that are typically difficult for 6’11 players. His game can still evolve. His three point shooting leaves much to be desired; this is almost a requirement of being an elite big man in today’s NBA.
Sengun’s ceiling is still unknown. But in this case, uncertainty should not invite room for debate. You don’t get called a “baby Nikola Jokic” for nothing, and while asecending to the level of Jokic – indisputably an all-time great – is unlikely, he should still be a perennial All-Star talent who’s rounding into form at just 22 years old."
Sengun averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5 assists last season and came up narrowly short of making the All-Star team, which he professed as his goal. This season could garner Sengun's best season to date, as he's even more motivated due to the Rockets' decision to not give him an extension this summer.
