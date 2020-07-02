InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Eric Gordon at 'Full Health' Entering 2020 Playoffs

Michael Shapiro

The NBA's suspended season and impending restart is unlike any year in league history, but in a way, it's certainly fitting for Rockets guard Eric Gordon.

The 12-year veteran has experienced a fit of stops and starts in 2019-20. Gordon underwent knee surgery in November and missed 22 games, and his injury woes didn't stop when he returned on Dec. 29. Gordon missed six of the Rockets' last 12 games as he battled ankle and shin ailments, and his play suffered when he was on the floor. But entering Orlando, Gordon says he's now healthier than he's been all season. 

"I’m happy that I’m back to full health," Gordon told the media on a Zoom call on Wednesday. "I feel like I’m in a really great place. I’ve been working out for a while, I’m in good shape. I look forward to getting back out there."

2019-20 certainly marked the low point of Gordon's career, unfortunate timing given his four-year, $76 million extension signed in Oct. 2019. Gordon is shooting a career-low 37% from the field in 2019-20, and he's posting his lowest scoring average since 2014-15. Yet the Indiana product is confident better health will lead to better production. He can quickly become a dynamic weapon alongside James Harden and Russell Westbrook. 

"I think my game compliments everybody on this team," Gordon said. "I’m not a person who needs the ball. It’s all about me being complimentary. For me, I just fit the style of play. I shoot, I get to the basket, I play [defense], that’s what I like to bring to the table every game."

Gordon's talent didn't suddenly evaporate in 2019-20. He remains a talented third scorer–as evidenced by his 50-point night in Utah on Jan. 27–and previous postseason play suggests the best is yet to come for the Indiana product. 

The Rockets were able to push the Warriors to the brink with Gordon at his best in 2018. There's no reason they couldn't do the same against the Lakers or Clippers if Gordon is healthy and productive . But the strong nights have been few and far between in 2019-20. Gordon's stands as a true x-factor for Houston entering the 2020 playoffs. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

D'Antoni Expects Westbrook to 'Turn it Up a Notch' in Playoffs

D'Antoni: "If you go on [Westbrook's] history and career, he’s always played better in the playoffs. He turns it up a notch."

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets to Sign Luc Mbah a Moute

Mbah a Moute played one season with the Rockets in 2017-18, averaging 7.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Thabo Sefolosha Opts Out of NBA Restart

The 14-year veteran is averaging 10.6 minutes and 2.2 points per game in his first season with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Won't Use Names of Deceased People on Jerseys

The NBA will allow players to replace their last name on the back of jerseys with statements supporting social justice.

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni Plans to Coach From Sideline in Orlando

D'Antoni said he's heard "crickets" from the NBA regarding his ability to coach the Rockets from the sideline despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Silver: NBA Will End Season if COVID-19 Cases Rise in Bubble

Silver: "If we had a lot of cases, we are going to stop. You cannot run from this virus."

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers: 2020 Playoffs Among 'Toughest' in NBA History

Rivers: "Whoever wins should have an asterisk next [to] it. But only for it being one of the toughest championships ever won."

Michael Shapiro

Can Ben McLemore Keep His Spot in Houston's Playoff Rotation?

McLemore is shooting 39.5% from three this season, but his 109.4 defensive rating ranks third-worst among Rockets' rotation players.

Michael Shapiro

ESPN Gives Rockets 15% Chance to Reach NBA Finals

Only the Lakers and Clippers have a better chance at reaching the Finals in the Western Conference, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA to Paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Court Sidelines

"Black Lives Matter" will reportedly be written on the sidelines of all three arenas in use at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Michael Shapiro