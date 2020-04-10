Rockets guard Eric Gordon is no stranger to injury woes, yet the 2019-20 season may have been the most frustrating of his career.

The Indiana product played just 34 games in 2019-20, missing much of November and December after undergoing right knee surgery. And Gordon wasn't exactly productive when he was able to take the floor.

Gordon is averaging 14.5 points per game in 2019-20 (his lowest mark as a Rocket) and he's shooting a career-worst 37% from the field. Of the 179 players to attempt at least 400 shots this season, Gordon's shooting percentage ranks No. 177. The 2019-20 season has been full of frustrating stops and starts for Houston's sixth man.

"It’s always tough when you have a surgery during the season, and you try to get back as soon as you can," Gordon told the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "We dealt with a lot of inconsistencies: me not being able to play as many games as I wanted, and as a team going on winning streaks and then losing streaks. We know how good and capable we are when the season gets back going."

Gordon said he doesn't have a basket at his home in Houston, though he continues to stay in game shape thanks to a workout plan from Rockets director of athletic performance Javair Gillett.

“I’ve been working out, mostly at home,” Gordon told Feigen. “I feel really good at this point, so when it does kick back in, I don’t have to worry about doing the rehab work I had to do during the season.”

Gordon has been an offensive spark-plug for the Rockets in his four seasons with Houston. He averaged 17.8 points per game in the 2018-19 playoffs, shooting 40% from three. When Gordon is hot, Houston certainly ranks among the top offenses in basketball.

Houston sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24 as the NBA enters the second month of its coronavirus suspension. The league is currently exploring avenues for a potential return to play, including a potential quarantined playoffs in Las Vegas.