InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Eric Gordon Details 'Inconsistent' 2019-20 After Knee Surgery

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard Eric Gordon is no stranger to injury woes, yet the 2019-20 season may have been the most frustrating of his career. 

The Indiana product played just 34 games in 2019-20, missing much of November and December after undergoing right knee surgery. And Gordon wasn't exactly productive when he was able to take the floor. 

Gordon is averaging 14.5 points per game in 2019-20 (his lowest mark as a Rocket) and he's shooting a career-worst 37% from the field. Of the 179 players to attempt at least 400 shots this season, Gordon's shooting percentage ranks No. 177. The 2019-20 season has been full of frustrating stops and starts for Houston's sixth man.

"It’s always tough when you have a surgery during the season, and you try to get back as soon as you can," Gordon told the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "We dealt with a lot of inconsistencies: me not being able to play as many games as I wanted, and as a team going on winning streaks and then losing streaks. We know how good and capable we are when the season gets back going."

Gordon said he doesn't have a basket at his home in Houston, though he continues to stay in game shape thanks to a workout plan from Rockets director of athletic performance Javair Gillett.

“I’ve been working out, mostly at home,” Gordon told Feigen. “I feel really good at this point, so when it does kick back in, I don’t have to worry about doing the rehab work I had to do during the season.”

Gordon has been an offensive spark-plug for the Rockets in his four seasons with Houston. He averaged 17.8 points per game in the 2018-19 playoffs, shooting 40% from three. When Gordon is hot, Houston certainly ranks among the top offenses in basketball. 

Houston sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24 as the NBA enters the second month of its coronavirus suspension. The league is currently exploring avenues for a potential return to play, including a potential quarantined playoffs in Las Vegas. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Hurdles to Quarantined Playoffs Are 'Insurmountable'

Houston Methodist disease specialist Dr. Richard Harris: "I’m not sure any of this is perfectly safe."

Michael Shapiro

Report: Players to Receive Full Paychecks on April 15

The NBA may potentially withhold a percentage of salaries for paychecks beginning on May 1.

Michael Shapiro

Celebrating Westbrook's Historic 50-Point Triple-Double

Westbrook tallied 50 points and hit the game-winning three as he recorded his 42nd triple-double of the season on April 9, 2017.

Michael Shapiro

Ben McLemore Sends 'Social Distancing' PSA During NBA's Hiatus

McLemore teamed up with manufacturer C3 to create and deliver N95 respirator masks to those in need.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Looking to End Finals by Labor Day Weekend

The NBA is looking at a number of contingencies for a return from its COVID-19 suspension, including a postseason played solely in Las Vegas.

Michael Shapiro

Jayson Tatum: James Harden Was Robbed of 2018-19 MVP

Tatum: “James Harden should have won MVP last year. ...He definitely should have won back-to-back MVPs.”

Michael Shapiro

Tomjanovich Tabs Murphy, Olajuwon for Hall of Fame Induction

Tomjanovich was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on April 4.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Won't Consider Ending COVID-19 Suspension Until May 1

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: "We should accept that at least for the month of April we won't be in any position to make any decisions."

Michael Shapiro

Can Eric Gordon Return to Form After COVID-19 Hiatus?

Gordon averaged 14.5 points per game in 2019-20 while shooting a career-low 37% from the field.

Michael Shapiro

How Are the Rockets Training During the COVID-19 Hiatus?

Rockers' director of athletic performance Javair Gillett discussed Houston's training program with Bleacher Report's Howard Beck.

Michael Shapiro