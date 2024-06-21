Eric Gordon Noncommittal To Suns, Reunion With Rockets In Play During Free Agency?
The Phoenix Suns fell short of expectations during the 2023-24 season. Their season ended with a four-game sweep of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the disappointment could lead to the Suns making several roster changes.
Eric Gordon is one player who could depart from Phoenix. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Gordon is 50-50 on re-signing with the Suns. As a result, he could become a player the Houston Rockets could target in free agency.
Before joining the Suns last summer, Gordon played six and a half seasons for the Rockets. He played a significant role in Houston's success during the final years of the James Harden era. Once the Rockets began their rebuild, Gordon took the lead as Houston's veteran leader.
"It's great to be back here — I have a lot of good memories," Gordon said after helping the Suns take a 120-113 win over the Rockets on Dec. 27. "I had a lot of fun here in my career. A major turning point in my career was to come to Houston...I made a lot of threes here — a ton of them," Gordon said. "It was a great place for me."
Gordon joined the Rockets in July 2016 and averaged 15.7 points on 36 percent shooting from behind the arc during his career in Houston. He won NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2017, helping the Rockets go 55-27 during the regular season.
The Rockets traded Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline during the 2022-23 season. Since leaving, Gordon has held minor roles with two teams that fell short of their championship aspirations.
