The NBA's coronavirus suspension halted the progress of a thrilling 2019-20 season, but for some teams, perhaps the pause in the season isn't completely unwelcome. Eric Gordon appears to consider the Rockets as one of those teams.

Houston lost four of its last five games before the league suspended play on March 11, including double-digit losses to the Clippers and Magic. And the Rockets looked far from their best in the defeats. Houston's effort was lacking and its defensive was regressing, prompting calls for increased effort from Russell Westbrook. The Rockets had largely thrived since acquiring Robert Covington before the ugly five-game stretch. Gordon noted Houston's inconsistency on Wednesday.

“Like I’m not gonna lie, we’ve hit a lot of low points right before they shut down the season, you know," Gordon told The Athletic's Kelly Iko. "Like, you know we can flip the switch on and off really quickly, but we just didn’t look so good before they canceled the season.”

Gordon has experienced his own fair share of inconsistency in 2019-20. The 12-year veteran shot a dreadful 30.9% from the floor before undergoing knee surgery in November, a procedure that forced him to miss 22 games. Gordon has battled knee, shin and ankle trouble in 2019-20, and he's averaging his lowest points per game since 2014-15. But after an extended absence, Gordon believes he's in store for a significant bounce-back when the season resumes.

"I’m good now,” Gordon told Iko. “There’s really nothing for me to worry about at this point. Whenever we get this thing back going, I don’t have to worry about rehab or anything.

Gordon signed a four-year, $76 million contract with Houston in July 2019. The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.