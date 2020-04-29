InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Features

Eric Gordon Notes Rockets' 'Low Points' Before Coronavirus Suspension

Michael Shapiro

The NBA's coronavirus suspension halted the progress of a thrilling 2019-20 season, but for some teams, perhaps the pause in the season isn't completely unwelcome. Eric Gordon appears to consider the Rockets as one of those teams.

Houston lost four of its last five games before the league suspended play on March 11, including double-digit losses to the Clippers and Magic. And the Rockets looked far from their best in the defeats. Houston's effort was lacking and its defensive was regressing, prompting calls for increased effort from Russell Westbrook. The Rockets had largely thrived since acquiring Robert Covington before the ugly five-game stretch. Gordon noted Houston's inconsistency on Wednesday.

“Like I’m not gonna lie, we’ve hit a lot of low points right before they shut down the season, you know," Gordon told The Athletic's Kelly Iko. "Like, you know we can flip the switch on and off really quickly, but we just didn’t look so good before they canceled the season.”

Gordon has experienced his own fair share of inconsistency in 2019-20. The 12-year veteran shot a dreadful 30.9% from the floor before undergoing knee surgery in November, a procedure that forced him to miss 22 games. Gordon has battled knee, shin and ankle trouble in 2019-20, and he's averaging his lowest points per game since 2014-15. But after an extended absence, Gordon believes he's in store for a significant bounce-back when the season resumes.

"I’m good now,” Gordon told Iko. “There’s really nothing for me to worry about at this point. Whenever we get this thing back going, I don’t have to worry about rehab or anything.

Gordon signed a four-year, $76 million contract with Houston in July 2019. The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can the Rockets Keep Austin Rivers in Houston in 2020-21?

Rivers has a $2.37 million player option for 2020-21 after signing a two-year, veteran minimum deal in July 2019.

Michael Shapiro

Scottie Pippen Inspired Robert Covington to Wear No. 33

Covington: "My favorite player growing up was Scottie Pippen. ...He’s part of the reason I wear No. 33.”

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant 'Repairing' Relationship

Ex-Thunder guard Anthony Morrow: "I think that relationship is definitely far more healed than I think people realize."

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Teams Can Open Practice Facilities on May 1

Facilities can open in, "cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

Covington Remaining 'Game Ready' Amid COVID-19 Suspension

Covington: "To have been a month and a half, almost, I still feel game ready. I still feel like I can go play my normal minutes."

Michael Shapiro

Rivers Highlights Rockets' 'F---ing Ridiculous' Offense

Rivers: "Our offense is f---ing ridiculous, man. We don’t really do anything on offense.”

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Shows Off Workout Program During COVID-19 Hiatus

Westbrook said he's "always ready," for a return to play in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

Michael Shapiro

Maxwell: Rockets Weren't 'Intimidated' by Jordan, Bulls

Maxwell: "Unlike most people who went up against [Jordan] I wasn’t going allow myself to be intimidated."

Michael Shapiro

Grading James Harden's Defensive Performance in 2019-20

Harden has allowed just 0.65 points per post-up in 2019-20, the second-best mark of 50 players with at least 50 post possessions defended.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey Planning For 'Rapid' Offseason After NBA Finals

Morey: "When we do restart, we think it’s going to be rapid. There’s not going to be the normal breaks between the season and the offseason."

Michael Shapiro