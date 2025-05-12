ESPN Insider: Rockets Trade Target Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Be Dealt
The Houston Rockets have their eyes opened and ears perked after news of a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade with the Milwaukee Bucks could be in the works this offseason.
ESPN insider Shams Charania is reporting that "Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere."
That "elsewhere" could be Houston, where the Rockets have a ton of young assets and draft picks worth trading.
"Giannis Antetokounmpo, 30, was drafted by Milwaukee in 2013 and has spent his entire 12-season career with the franchise, collecting a plethora of awards along the way, including Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year and nine All-Star appearances," Charania wrote.
"He has signed a maximum extension to remain in Milwaukee twice when his long-term future has been in question -- a supermax contract in 2020 and again in 2023 -- and remains under contract until the 2026-27 season, with a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.
"But this summer sets up a potential crossroads in his career in Milwaukee, which, after nine consecutive playoff appearances and two major trades for point guards, finds its resources depleted. Internally, the Bucks believe they have more functionality than they have had in years because they have exceptions in free agency and a draft pick to trade."
The Rockets have Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Dillon Brooks and other assets that they could trade to the Bucks to get Antetokounmpo.