ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Names Rockets' Reed Sheppard as Summer League Standout
Houston Rockets rookie prospect Reed Sheppard put on a show during the 2K25 Summer League tournament in Las Vegas. Sheppard played in four of the Rockets' five games, averaging 20.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals.
While Sheppard took home the honor of being one of five players to receive All-Summer League First Team, he also gained the respect of former NBA champion and veteran Kendrick Perkins. During Monday's episode of ESPN's NBA Today, Perkins honored Sheppard as one of five players he named as a Summer League Standouts.
"At the end of the day, it’s basketball,” Sheppard said after helping the Rockets begin Summer League with a 2-0 record against the Washington Wizards. "You get to go and play the game you love with really good players and teammates, and I am super pumped to get out there and play the game I love."
The Rockets drafted Sheppard with the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft in June. During his time in Las Vegas, the former Kentucky prospect became the league's best rookie prospect.
In addition to Sheppard, Perkins also honored Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers), Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies), Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers), and Terrence Shannon Jr. (Minnesota Timberwolves). The Miami Heat won the 2K25 Summer League championship on Monday.
