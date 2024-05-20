Ex-Rockets Big Man To Be Traded By Hawks?
Clint Capela, who began his career with the Houston Rockets, could be on the move this offseason. According to Marc Stein, the Atlanta Hawks could listen to the trade talk in hopes of dealing the veteran big man.
The Hawks have the No. 1 pick entering the 2024 NBA Draft. Capela's potential departure could signal that the franchise is considering drafting Alex Sarr, the projected top pick.
"Capela, who turned 30 on Saturday, will have an expiring contract next season at $22.3 million after averaging 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots this season.
"The presence of Onyeka Okongwu and the potential arrival of another big man through the draft, with Atlanta holding the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1975, is expected to make Capela available," -- per Marc Stein.
Capela began his career with the Hawks in February 2020 when the Rockets traded in hopes of creating more floor spacing for then-All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook.
Capela has played four seasons in Atlanta, averaging 12.3 points and 11.9 rebounds in 275 games. The 30-year-old big man began his career with the Rockets as a first-round pick (No. 25 overall) in 2014.
After spending his rookie season playing for the Rio Grand Valley Vipers, Capela established himself as a vital part of the Rockets' rotation. He started playing behind Dwight Howard and took the helm as Houston's starting center during the 2016-17 season. In six seasons with the Rockets, Capela averaged 12.2 points and 9.7 rebounds in 334 games.
