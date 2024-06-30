Ex-Rockets James Harden To Remain with Clippers on Two-Year Deal
For the first time since leaving the Houston Rockets in January 2021, James Harden appears to have found a proper home. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year deal worth $70 million.
Harden forced his way to the Clippers in November in hopes of seeking his first championship ring after a failed two-year stint with the Philadelphia 76ers.
He averaged 16.6 points on 42.8 percent shooting from the field and 8.5 assists during his first year with the Clippers. Despite his near All-Star play, Harden had a subpar performance during the 2024 postseason, which led to the Clippers falling in six games to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round.
The Rockets traded him to the Brooklyn Nets, and after a year, Harden made his way to the 76ers in February 2022. Harden then forced his way to Los Angeles in November after Philadelphia refused to sign him to a long-term deal.
Harden played for the Rockets for nine seasons, averaging 29.6 points, 7.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 621 games. He won his lone MVP award in 2018 after leading the Rockets to a 65-17 record. The Clippers were also able to keep former Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook, who played for Houston during the 2019-20 season.
