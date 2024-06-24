Ex-Rockets Point Guard John Lucas To Host Annual Golf Classic
Houston Rockets legend John Lucas will have a big day Monday morning at Memorial Park Golf Course. Lucas will host his annual golf classic, which raises money to fund healthy living programs focused on mental health, substance abuse prevention and youth basketball.
A handful of prominent figures will join Lucas. Former players are Nick Van Exel, George Gervin, Mario Elie, Ricky Pierce, Mike James, D.J. Augustin, Allen Leavell, Calvin Murphy, T.J. Ford, Vernon Maxwell, Purvis Short, Spencer Arrighetti, Geoff Blum, Todd Kalas, Lionel Hollins, Ryan Hollins, Major Jones, Vince Young and Michael Crabtree.
Former Houston Texans coach David Culley, along with longtime Rockets broadcaster Bill Worrell and sports journalist reporter Ric Bucher, will also attend.
Reigning AP Coach of the Year winner Kelvin Sampson will also join Lucas. Sampson is coming off his 10th season as coach of the University of Houston. The Houston Cougars went 32-5 during the 2023-24 college season while capturing a Big 12 regular-season title.
"I got a great gift when I was young, the gift of basketball," Lucas said in a statement. "I have never forgotten to use this gift to give back and teach. Basketball and recovery are the foundations of my family business. Helping others develop and use these gifts to create pathways for education, careers and family is my mission in life."
