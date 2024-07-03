Ex-Rockets Scott Brooks Joins JJ Redick's Coaching Staff with Los Angeles Lakers
Former Houston Rockets point guard Scott Brooks had landed a new job. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported, Brooks will join JJ Redick's coaching staff as a led assistant. Redick became the Lakers' head coach in June for his first coaching stint.
Brooks played three seasons with the Rockets, joining the franchise before the start of the 1992-93 season. As a reserve, he played a vital role in helping the Rockets win back-to-back championships between 1994 and 1995.
Brooks's playing career ended in 1998 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2003, he began his coaching career as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets. In 2008, he received his first head coaching job with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder became Brooks' most successful tenure. He went 338-207 at the helm of Oklahoma City. He won Coach of the Year in 2010 while being named an All-Star coach in 2012 and 2014. The Thunder dismissed Brooks following the 2014-15 season. He later joined the Washington Wizards for five seasons amid a 183-207 record.
Brooks spent the previous three seasons as an assistant with the Trail Blazers. The Lakers have also hired Nate McMillan to join Brooks as an assistant. McMillan's final coaching stop was with the Atlanta Hawks, where he was the franchise's head coach from 2021 to 2023.
