Ex-Rockets Superstar Forward Makes Stunning Announcement
Charles Barkley is easily one of the most authentic voices on television, across all sports. He isn't afraid to share his opinion, even if it causes him to lose friends.
He's had dissension with star players and even some public feeds because of his transparent, unrelenting takes. Barkley has been a huge reason for the success of TNT's Inside the NBA, providing his unwavering perspectives along with his sense of humor and willingness to be the butt of a joke.
On Friday, after Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals, the former Houston Rockets star made a stunning announcement, telling the national audience that he would be retiring after the 2024-25 NBA season.
"There's been a lot of noise around our network the last few months. I just want to say, I talked to all the other networks, but I ain't going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television.
"I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me, my heart is full with joy and gratitude, but I'm going to pass the baton at the end of next year. I hope the NBA stays with TNT ... I'm not going to another network, but I'm going to pass the baton to Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith], but next year, I'm just going to retire after 25 years."
The league's current media rights deal is slated to end after next season and the new deal isn't expected to include Warner Bros, as it's expected to instead be comprised of ESPN/ABC, Amazon, and NBC, although there hasn't been a finalized, fully executed deal yet.
Barkley, who has been just as bit of a superstar on TV as he was in the NBA, previously expressed frustration with the network over their looming exit from the NBA, stating that the morale "sucks".
The good thing is that we still have one more year of Barkley and the current Inside the NBA crew.
