Expectations for the Rockets This Season
When looking at the roster on paper, the Houston Rockets have the potential to be a 5 or 6 seed this season, meaning that the team would be a playoff team. There is a lot of speculation going into this season, and the Rockets are certainly a play-in team if they can stay healthy.
Last season, the Rockets dealt with injuries that cost them a shot in the postseason. Alperen Sengun, the Rockets' best player, suffered an ankle injury in March. This was a huge blow to Houston, but the team continued to go on a hot 11-game win streak backed by star player, Jalen Green. Tari Eason, the heart and soul of the bench, missed most of the season due to injuries. Eason is one of the biggest defensive anchors for the team, and not having him healthy is a big blow in the second rotation for Houston.
Amen Thompson, the Rockets' rising star, also sustained an injury early on in the season, but came back and showed was one of the best rookies in his class. Health will forever be one of the costliest things for any team, and if the Rockets can stay healthy this season, they could be a playoff team.
The Rockets have one of the youngest teams in the league and Houston is already star-studded. This is their year to show to fans across the world why their future as a team is so bright.
We have seen what Jalen Green plays like at his peak. Sengun was 21 years old last year while averaging roughly 21 points per game, nine rebounds, and five assists. He was considered to be an All-Star snub, at that isn't even his peak yet.
Thompson is a 6-foot-8 slashing guard who can play defense at an All-NBA level, and could potentially be Defensive Player of the Year at some point in his career. Jabari Smith is a power forward who can shoot well, and if he can improve on his footwork could be a huge piece. The list goes even deeper with Eason, Whitmore, and Reed Sheppard.
This team has all of the potential in the world to be a playoff team this year. Houston being a five or six seed is not unrealistic.
