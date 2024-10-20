Inside The Rockets

Five Rockets With the Most Trade Value Post-Preseason

Houston has plenty of players with significant value as the season approaches.

Jed Katz

Oct 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Now that the NBA preseason is over for the Houston Rockets, we can look toward the regular season, but also have a good idea of where players are at in terms of value. The stars in Houston shined per usual, but some players showed off a lot more than expected during the preseason slate. Here are the top five players with the most trade value as the Rockets look toward the regular season:

5. Reed Sheppard

Oct 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Sheppard's value is so high not just because he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but because of what he's shown since being drafted. The rookie showed up at NBA Summer League, averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks.

The 6-foot-3 guard is everywhere on the floor. Coming off the bench for the Rockets this season, Sheppard will be a spark plug on offense, and should continue the trend of playing elite perimeter defense. Youth is a big factor here as well, as Sheppard is just 20 years old.

4. Fred VanVleet

Oct 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) handles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

VanVleet, now 30 years old, is considered to be in the thick of veteran status. The former NBA champion signed with the Rockets in 2023, and hasn't disappointed in his time with the team thus far.

VanVleet's numbers took a dip from his time with the Toronto Raptors, which does hurt his value a bit. However, he still averaged 17.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 1.4 steals to help Houston reach 41 wins last season. VanVleet can give you production on both ends of the floor and be a locker room presence.

3. Amen Thompson

Oct 7, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) dunks the ball against Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Thompson is an interesting player. Drafted No. 4 overall in last year's draft, Thompson was necessarily known to be a scorer. He proved to be an all-around talent, averaging 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in just 22.4 minutes per game last season.

Throughout the preseason, Thompson has continued the trend of being everywhere on the floor. He also proved to be an improved scorer too, averaging 12.5 points on 55% from the field and 40% from deep, showing why he could be gunning for that starting spot.

This improvement combined with his youth (21 years old) makes Thompson a sought-after player by other teams.

2. Jalen Green

Oct 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) splits the defense of San Antonio Spurs guard David Duke Jr. (7) and forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Green, while one of the highest-valued players in Houston, has been in the most trade rumors. The 22-year-old has been exceptional as a Rocket, putting up 19.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game throughout his first three NBA seasons. However, Green has struggled to find consistency in his scoring, and efficiency in his percentages.

Green's contract is set to expire after this season, and it would be wise for Houston to get something out of him in a trade rather than letting him walk in free agency. Nevertheless, Green was explosive in the preseason, averaging 20.5 points on 43.9% shooting, but an incredible 43.2% from deep.

1. Alperen Sengun

Oct 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Sengun has taken immense leaps in his first three NBA seasons, and nearly made an All-Star team last season. The Turkish center can score, rebound, and facilitate, making him somewhat of a Nikola Jokic-esque player.

Sengun's contract is also set to expire after this season unless a contract extension is reached by Oct. 21. This is one that the Rockets should absolutely look to keep, as he has emerged as a star in Houston.

