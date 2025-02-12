Five Questions Ahead of Suns vs. Rockets
The Houston Rockets have their final game before the All-Star Break tonight as they host Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
Ahead of tonight's game, we spoke with Phoenix Suns on SI publisher Donnie Druin to learn more about the Rockets' newest opponent.
The Phoenix Suns kept things relatively quiet during the trade deadline by keeping Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. What are your thoughts?
They certainly tried their best in order to make something happen, but quite honestly Beal's no-trade clause really was the biggest roadblock in the Suns not being able to do what they wanted to do - grab Jimmy Butler. It's a hot mess that only will continue to unravel, as both Beal and Durant can't be happy about being linked/involved in trade rumors.
What’s one thing people should know about the Suns that cannot be found in a box score?
They're a very poor third quarter team. I'm not sure what Budenholzer tells them at halftime, I'm not sure if they all eat significant amounts of pasta during the break - but seemingly every single game they are outplayed in the third quarter. It's one of the great mysteries around the desert.
Who is the X-Factor for the Suns?
I'm going to go Ryan Dunn. The rookie forward has surpassed all expectations and has slowly but surely made himself a key part of the Suns' rotation despite being so inexperienced. His tough defense and overall effort/hustle has earned respect here.
If the Suns were to win tonight, what would be the reason why?
Things finally click for the stars - if they're all healthy. The Suns obviously live and die with their trio of star players, and Phoenix's best games have come when that three-headed monster of Beal, Booker and Durant come alive.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I'll take the Rockets - the Suns are on the second night of a back-to-back on the road and Houston just might be the better team anyways.
Tipoff for tonight's game is set for 7:30 p.m. CT at the Toyota Center. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
