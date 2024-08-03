Former Houston Rocket Loses in Olympic Beach Volleyball
The Houston Rockets' representation at the 2024 Paris Olympics has not been limited to basketball. Former Rockets forward Chase Budinger is representing Houston and Team USA in men's volleyball. Budinger and Miles Evans lost their final group play match yesterday to Spain.
Budinger and Evans lost 21-18 and 21-11 to drop USA to third in Pool F. There is still a chance for them to compete in the knockout stage, but it's in the hands of other countries as the United States' group play has concluded. The other USA pairing, Andy Benesh and Miles Partain, sit second in Pool D, and will compete in the knockout stage. Budinger and Evan went 1-2, while the other two went 2-1.
The "lucky loser" bracket would allow USA to compete in the Round of 16.
Budinger, now 36, is making his Olympic debut in Paris, after a seven-year NBA career. He had his best years in Houston, averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in three seasons. Budinger averaged 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists for his career, playing for the Rockets, Timberwolves, Pacers, and Suns.
In college, Budinger averaged 17.0 points and 5.8 rebounds at the University of Arizona, leading the school to the Sweet Sixteen in 2009.
The former Wildcat spent a season overseas from before retiring from basketball, and then picked up volleyball. The 6-foot-7 high-flyer was a natural due to his height and athleticism, and he soon qualified for the 2024 Olympics, a unique and impressive feat.
